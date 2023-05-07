This is the time of year to elevate mothers. (Psst: Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 14.) Too often, however, mothers are given too little appreciation for the role they play in the family, juggling paid work, housework, the mental load of the household, and serving as the chief caregiver as well. Despite small strides toward equity, mothers still carry an outsized burden compared to male partners.
But shouldering most of the caregiving means mothers also exercise significant influence on their families – one that many children don’t fully appreciate until they can view their mothers with the benefit of hindsight. What I have come to realize is that not only was I influenced by my mother, but by many other women whose presence in my life helped sculpt me into the woman and mother I am today.
Although “mother” means a woman who raises children, “mother” can also be a verb, meaning to bring up a child with care and affection. When viewed this way, I count many mothers in my life. Women whose care and affection – and strong, diverse examples of womanhood – showed me many right ways to be a woman myself.
These are teachers, relatives, friends’ mothers, neighbors, peers and countless others.
The young mother who puts her dreams on hold to raise babies.
The older mother who is abundant in patience and wisdom.
The military mother who sacrifices in service to her spouse and country.
The career mother who shows you can do wonderful things outside the home.
The homemaker mother who shows how valuable it is to care for a family.
The devout mother who leads through faith.
The adventurous mother whose bold example inspires others to do hard things.
The confident mother who shows you are worthy as you are.
Your mother, and the women who have mothered you, in all their many facets.
In so many ways, mothers not only care for and guide us (and, often, literally keep us alive) but illuminate the myriad of possible paths we can explore in life.
This Mother’s Day, let’s celebrate not only the wonderful mothers in our lives, but the many female figures who have mothered and shaped us with their unique strengths and gifts. Here’s to you, mothers of all kinds!
