The people of Chicago have a saying that “There are only two seasons to the year: winter and road work.” I think the people of Kansas can certainly identify with that expression. With the weather warming up, we’re entering the time of year where we see more of our unofficial state mascot, the orange traffic cone. While we all occasionally get frustrated with the traffic issues related to the necessary street improvements, it’s good to remind ourselves to keep safety top of mind for the maintenance workers, other drivers and ourselves.
The message from the Kansas Traffic Safety Resource Office (KTSRO) is simple: “Please pay attention while you’re on the road.” Stay focused on driving by staying off mobile devices and avoiding any other distractions while behind the wheel. KTSRO says that one in four crashes in Kansas is caused by distracted driving. Also, remember to slow down in work zones. Don’t drive impaired by substances or drowsiness. When possible, move to a lane away from workers.
Planning your trip ahead can also help keep everyone safe and possibly shave a few minutes off your drive time. Follow local media and city resources to stay up to date on upcoming projects that you may want to avoid driving through. You can find information on derbyks.com, the newsletter sent out with Derby’s water bills, and on the city’s many social media pages.
May is also Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month. So be sure to look twice for our two-wheeled friends on the road. While we’re at it, let’s keep an eye on the sidewalks, hike and bike paths, and crosswalks to watch out for the well-being of pedestrians and cyclists. There’s a lot happening on our roadways! We each have a responsibility to watch out for one another as we move around town.
So, as we enter road work season, let’s all remember to make safety a priority. I think infrastructure maintenance is not only one of the top responsibilities of a municipality but also a vital element in keeping our city a great place to live, work and play. The pavement professionals are working hard to keep our roads in good shape. Let’s all do our part to help keep them safe. At the end of the day, we’re all just trying to make it home.
