When we were a young couple, my wife and I loved reading Calvin and Hobbes comics because the author Bill Watterson could skillfully illustrate amusing situations that we were actually experiencing. I think we eventually collected every Calvin and Hobbes book ever published and our kids enjoyed them at bedtime for many years.
I thought it was especially comical when Calvin and his imaginary friend Hobbes would play some sport one-on-one. They’d change the rules constantly by mingling a football with a tennis racket or a golf club with a frisbee. I’m not sure if Calvin knew better, was just having fun or if he was just playing “Calvinball” with whatever things they could find. Making up rules as we go can be termed as playing Calvinball. As a kid, I remember making up games, but I was never as clever as Calvin.
Like Calvinball, governments keep tweaking the rules. They have a habit of expanding their role by doing more things for more people with more tax dollars taken from constituents. Apparently, there is no limit to what government might do. Government needs to clarify its responsibility and define limits to reduce “mission creep.”
As a county commissioner, I must ask: what is the exact purpose of county government? Surprisingly, this is not well defined. We have a tiny mission statement at the front of our strategic plan that also lists some principles and goals. But this document is not an effective guardrail for limited government. When ideas are presented, shouldn’t we filter them through the core mission principles of the county government?
“Limited government” is a nice phrase that carries little meaning in 2021. Most people will spend a lot more time observing federal government than the county commission, but the problem of “mission creep” can be seen at every level of government. Record-setting growth in government is almost expected now.
I remember the sadness I felt in 1980 when the national debt crossed the $1 trillion threshold for the first time. Today, it’s approaching $30 trillion. As Reagan stated, we (obviously) have a spending problem. The demands for more and more spending without any commitment to pay for whatever is being provided or granted is absolute insanity.
Rather than make up new ways to spend your precious tax dollars, we as Americans need to grow up. Let’s not look to the government to do the things we should take care of on our own. Leaders across the country and within our county need to re-embrace the principle of limited government. Our future freedom depends on it.
