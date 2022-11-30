More than 6.5 million people are part of the Buy Nothing Project movement, including more than 2,000 Derby-area residents. The movement aims to reduce waste and cultivate community through hyper-local giving and exchanging.
According to the Buy Nothing Project website, “Buy Nothing offers people a way to give and receive, share, lend, and express gratitude through a worldwide gift economy network in which the true wealth is the web of connections formed between people.” That mission is a mouthful, but it is truly something special to witness the generosity with which members give and receive.
The main “rule” is that what you offer or request should not be bought, sold or bartered. This includes buying items with the intention to give them to other members. It’s a group for sharing, giving, requesting, and even borrowing and lending.
As part of my years-long quest to reduce waste, I was drawn to the Buy Nothing Project as a practical way to keep items I no longer need from going to the landfill. What I did not expect was the magic with which connections can be made. This network is not just a practical way to clear out my house, it’s a way to unite items, services and even ideas with new homes. It is a gift economy where the “profit” is gratitude and ties of community.
The Derby Buy Nothing Project group has a Facebook page (Buy Nothing Derby, KS) where just last week alone, I have seen members offering clothes, receiving food, exchanging Christmas decor, sharing tips for saving money, borrowing and lending serving dishes, and donating time to help decorate for the holidays. These same exchanges have brought joy, trust and appreciation. Strangers have met - or not (long live the porch pick-up) - and lives have been kissed with a little magic. Our city is full of more smiles than it was the week before.
Times have been tough for many, and the holidays are often especially challenging financially, so saving money just makes sense. But, we can all benefit from the spirit of the Buy Nothing Project at any time of year. I challenge you to ask yourself what you have that someone else might benefit from; what gift of time, talent, or physical possessions could enrich a neighbor’s life - and in what ways you might benefit from opening yourself to accepting those gifts from someone else. By buying a little less and sharing a little more, we can grow the abundance of our community.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.