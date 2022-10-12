Things are happening in Derby.
I have called Derby my home for most of the past 32 years. When I was young, it was a small town. There was a greater sense of identity as a community in some ways (see: Derby Days), but Derby grew as a suburb. Over the last couple decades, it has become even more of a bedroom community, often seeming like a barnacle on the hull of Wichita.
Although we have our Panthers, I’ve always felt there was an absence of the kind of tight-knit “community” that I have seen in towns across the state. Part of this may be due to the fact that we are a brief home to many wonderful members of our nation’s military. Some could be geography – there is not really a central community core around which to cluster. Despite Derby’s many stores, amenities, and events, I have still felt like something was missing; that ineffable magnetic spark of a special place that creates loyal residents and enthusiastic visitors.
Still, Derby is a great city and one I am proud to champion. But, I’ve always felt we could do even more. And now, things are happening. I’ve worked in entrepreneurship-based economic development for almost 15 years now, and I have noticed there are some signs in communities that signal not just a surge in growth, but the kind of self-perpetuating growth that creates a place that’s not only economically thriving but one with a sense of place that community members rally around. One of those is a local brewery (or similar establishment). With the opening of First Man Brewing across from Madison Avenue Park, we have checked that box. (Note: at the time of writing, First Man is still in a soft opening phase but watch their Facebook page for hours.)
What I am really excited about, though, is Third Thursdays. A regular community event combining the arts, food and beverage vendors, outdoor recreation, our city’s beautiful facilities, and entertainment (via live music) – this is what community dreams are made of. Oct. 20 will be the third Third Thursday – and the final event for 2022. Festivities run from 4 to 10 p.m. at three sites, with the majority of activities occurring from 5 to 8 p.m. at Madison Avenue Central Park.
Slowly, brick by brick, we are building something together. Each course stands on the ones that came before, each improvement leading to a new opportunity, and I am so excited to be a part of something special. See you there!
