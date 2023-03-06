There have been 21 McDonald's All-American Games in women's basketball. Two Kansans have been selected in that span, and how wild is it that the two of them reside in the same community and home?
Much has been said of the careers of Addy and Kennedy Brown, and deservedly so. As the city of Derby celebrates these outstanding student-athletes, they are just two players that have brought the state of Kansas to the forefront of high school women’s hoops.
Top 100 prospects from Kansas
2018: Christianna Carr, Manhattan (SYRACUSE)
2019: Kennedy Brown, Derby (DUKE)
2020: Eylia Love, Olathe North (GEORGIA TECH)
2021: Payton Verlhust, Bishop Miege (OKLAHOMA)
2022: Zyanna Walker, Wichita Heights (LOUISVILLE)
Beatrice Culliton, St. Thomas Aquinas (OKLAHOMA)
2023: Addy Brown, Derby (IOWA STATE)
S'mya Nichols, SM West (KANSAS)
Take a glimpse at what these ladies are doing today.
Addy, a soon-to-be Derby graduate, is joining Emily Ryan (Claflin, Kan./Central Plains) at Iowa State. Ryan is one of just three players in Kansas history to reach 3,000 career points, joining Shalee Lehning, Sublette (3,603), and Laurie Koehn, Moundridge (3,160). Now a junior, Ryan was a sophomore All-Big 12 First-Team selection.
Three native Kansans now call Norman, Okla., home. One of the greatest stories in college basketball is Taylor Robertson (McPherson, Kan./McPherson), who broke the NCAA record this season with her 498th career 3-pointer. She also holds the Oklahoma and Big 12 record in the same category. Ranked among the top 100 prospects nationally in her class, Beatrice Culliton (Overland Park, Kan./St. Thomas Aquinas) is in her first season with the Sooners. An ACC All-Freshman selection at Louisville, Payton Verlhust (De Soto, Kan./Bishop Miege) transferred to Norman this year.
Zyanna Walker (Wichita, Kan./Wichita Heights) and Eylia Love (Olathe, Kan./Olathe North) are both at Louisville. Walker ranked as high as No. 15 nationally in her recruiting class, while Love is currently sitting out due to her transfer from Georgia Tech. She averaged nearly 11 points per game as a sophomore for the Yellow Jackets.
After two years at Oregon State, Kennedy is in her first season under coach Kara Lawson at Duke. As of March 2, the former Panther has started all 29 games for the Blue Devils, averaging 6.6 points per contest.
Please take a moment, dig into the record books and see how dominant our home state has been and will continue to be.
As we approach March Madness, make sure and tune in and watch these ladies play. They are playing among some of the nation's top programs and representing the Sunflower State at an elite level.
