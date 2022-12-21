Ever wonder what the Christmas season looks like through Santa’s eyes or how one ever becomes a Santa? For me, I began being Santa in 1966. During my freshman year of college, I was asked to be Santa for a children’s Christmas party at the local fire station. I was shocked. I never thought of being a Santa and I didn’t look like Santa at all. I was quite thin and the only thing I had going for me was my white eyebrows, but after adding a pillow, a beard, a wig and an old Santa suit I was all set.
I had no idea what to say or do, but the event went well and it felt good to bring cheer to the children. The experience created a desire to do more, so over the years I borrowed Santa suits and did more events for family, friends and colleagues. I gained more experience by doing more venues and graduating from the International University of Santa Claus. I was on my way to being Santa, but unlike some other Santas, my appearances are free. I am Santa only to bring happiness to children and my reward is their smiles.
From the onset of my Santa journey, my wife, Suzanne, helped me get dressed and such, but made it very clear she would not be a Mrs. Claus. However, in 2008 I was introduced to my Mrs. Claus, Debbie McVey, by a mutual friend. Debbie had been a Mrs. Claus for her husband, until he passed away and she was missing the joy she brought to children.
I didn’t know what to expect working with a Mrs. Claus, but the difference was profound. Her grandmother-type appearance and the glow about her made her appealing to all the children, but more so to the younger ones. Frightened children are a common sight at a Santa venue, but most were calmed merely by her presence. Over the years, we have experienced very happy times with children and had some unusual Christmas wishes. For instance, one young lad said he only wanted two things, a toilet and a whistle. We never got the story behind his wishes, but it meant something to his laughing parents.
While most of my experiences as Santa have been very heartwarming, that’s not always the case. Occasionally, a child will break my heart with their Christmas wish. Some ask me to bring back a loved one for Christmas, others ask for a simple thing like a basketball or new cover for their bible and explain they asked for the same last year, but their parents told them they couldn’t afford it.
Living in Derby and expanding my venues has opened my eyes to another side of Christmas. In 2010, I started going to Heartsprings and Rainbows United to visit their challenged children. These visits require another level of love and patience. Being with their students made me realize how blessed and fortunate normal families live. The times at these venues are filled with love and laughter, but sometimes I silently cry. They are my favorite times as Santa.
Be happy and thankful for what you have and merry Christmas to all.
