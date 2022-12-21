SANTA DEAN mug

Ever wonder what the Christmas season looks like through Santa’s eyes or how one ever becomes a Santa? For me, I began being Santa in 1966. During my freshman year of college, I was asked to be Santa for a children’s Christmas party at the local fire station. I was shocked. I never thought of being a Santa and I didn’t look like Santa at all. I was quite thin and the only thing I had going for me was my white eyebrows, but after adding a pillow, a beard, a wig and an old Santa suit I was all set.

I had no idea what to say or do, but the event went well and it felt good to bring cheer to the children. The experience created a desire to do more, so over the years I borrowed Santa suits and did more events for family, friends and colleagues. I gained more experience by doing more venues and graduating from the International University of Santa Claus. I was on my way to being Santa, but unlike some other Santas, my appearances are free. I am Santa only to bring happiness to children and my reward is their smiles.

