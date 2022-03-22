In like a lion, out like a lamb. That’s what they always say about March. Following the weather’s quick costume change from rain to snow late last week, let’s hope the lion has decided to stop baring its teeth and will give way to the lamb soon.
Of course, the weather isn’t the only maddening thing about the month. NCAA tournament time is here again, and after one weekend surely there’s more than a handful of individuals looking for the proverbial lighter to torch their busted brackets.
Derby High School went through its own version of March Madness recently, as the girls basketball team battled for the 6A state title at nearby Koch Arena. While the Lady Panthers came up a little short of their ultimate goal, they put forth a tremendous effort.
The Panthers had to survive the hero ball of Blue Valley’s Jadyn Wooten (not to mention an NBA range game-tying three) in the semifinals, but they did so admirably – as a team – in order to advance to the championship game with a sea of Derby green around them in support. By my rough estimation, DHS fans had to make up at least 75% of the crowd on hand for the 6A girls finals.
As certain as I am that a strong returning core will push the Derby girls back into title contention next season, I know the community will once again be backing them the whole way – and that’s something that’s important to keep in mind in the midst of all the madness.
For fans and players alike, their passion can often be worn on their sleeves. That makes it easy to revel in the wins, but the losses can be taken just as hard. Believe me, as a KU alum and Jayhawk fan, I’m no stranger to mid-March disappointment – whether its the killer Bs (Bradley, Bucknell, etc.) or some player with a silly name that shall not be printed here cashing in on his one shining moment.
Being in the pep band, I saw firsthand the toll it took on the players, too. I’ll never forget flying home with the team after an Elite Eight loss to UCLA in 2007 (the year before KU’s last national championship). Our terminal had, shall we say, a certain funeral-like atmosphere after that game.
Just as the taste of defeat is known to be bitter, the saying also holds true that time heals all wounds. It’s pertinent advice for anyone to adhere to in this month of madness.
Students, teachers and more are getting ready to come off a week of spring break – a much deserved respite – as I write this column. Teachers, my own sister included, often look forward to the opportunity to recharge. Given all they deal with through the year, I know it is well-deserved.
Following college, “spring break” does not hold the same meaning for most of us, but the idea of finding time to recharge in the midst of all the madness is something to take to heart – in March or otherwise.
