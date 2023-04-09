The Derby Public Library’s Big Read celebration is in full swing this month. We’ve partnered with the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) and Wichita Public Library to present Big Read: Wichita 2023 to the Derby community.
This year’s book selection is a poignant graphic novel called “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant”by Roz Chast. The story details Chast’s experience of caring for her aging parents.
The library invites you to three Big Read events this month that will celebrate the older generation and the stories they tell.
On Saturday, April 15 at 3 p.m, hear our guest speaker presentation in partnership with Humanities Kansas. McPherson College Professor of English and Chair of the Department of Modern Languages, Kim Stanley, will present “A Creative Guide to Writing Your Family’s Stories.”This workshop provides the tools to enrich genealogical research with story and memory.
“We all love discovering a fantastic tale of our family’s past – whether it be the distant relative who journeyed on the Mayflower or the grandmother who riveted airplanes at a World War II factory,” Stanely said. “But how do we share these stories in engaging ways?”
Stanley will provide information on how to tell those family stories and how to document them in an organized manner. She’ll also provide guidance based on creative writing techniques to structure the stories into a readable format that will be treasured for generations.
“Exercises include developing characters, describing places and events of importance, and finding the heart of a story with the goal of creating an irresistible read,” Stanley said.
If you’re a classic movie fan, the Library Lounge Classics Series will host two screenings of Golden Hollywood productions. On April 18 at 6 p.m., we’ll screen “Roman Holiday” with Gregory Peck and Audrey Hepburn, and on April 25 at 6 p.m, we’ll show Hitchcock’s“Rear Window” with James Stewart and Grace Kelly.
Both Library Lounge screenings offer seating, refreshments, crafts and a prize giveaway. You’re welcome to bring your own pillows, cushions or blankets for extra comfort, and you can also bring your own crafting projects such as knitting or scrapbooking to work on during the film.
Big Read 2023 celebrates a family’s journey with aging whether through sharing stories or connecting through shared experiences. We hope to see you and your family at our events this month!
