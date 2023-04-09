Alyssa Larue mug NEW

ALYSSA LARUE

Teen and Adult Services Coordinator

The Derby Public Library’s Big Read celebration is in full swing this month. We’ve partnered with the National Endowment of the Arts (NEA) and Wichita Public Library to present Big Read: Wichita 2023 to the Derby community.

This year’s book selection is a poignant graphic novel called “Can’t We Talk About Something More Pleasant”by Roz Chast. The story details Chast’s experience of caring for her aging parents.

