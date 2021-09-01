As the college football season prepares to kick off, there is a feeling of uncertainty that has not been felt in a long time. It has much less to do with a global pandemic. Rather, an unforeseen bombshell dropped out of the blue by two schools blatantly sabotaging the conference they are obligated to until 2025.
Whether you Wave the Wheat, do the Wabash Cannonball or watch Bullet trot after a touchdown, the decision by Texas and Oklahoma to leave and likely disband the Big 12 not only hurts your favorite school or alma mater; it hurts local high school athletes too.
How did we get here? Well, it was an awfully quick turn of events. At the Big 12 football media days in Arlington, Texas, on July 14-15, 2021, it seemed like it would be the year that college football would go back to normal. Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and coaches in the conference expressed the anticipation building for the year.
Just a few weeks later, on July 30, Texas and Oklahoma were accepted into the SEC beginning in July 2025. This left the remaining eight teams in the Big 12 to be picked off one by one by the national media to discuss which school would fit in a new conference. This so-called “alliance” between Big Ten, ACC, and Pac-12 only escalated the debate for the Big 12 leftovers.
Maybe the draw to see K-State in the Pac-12 or watching Kansas in the Big Ten is still there, but it is not what either of these two bitter rivals want to hear. Who knows, maybe K-State vs. Wichita State in an American Athletic Conference showdown at Charles Koch Arena could be the new big rivalry in the state.
I doubt that ESPN had any intentions to undermine the Big 12 to help its own pocket, like Bowlsby accused the network of doing in a cease-and-desist letter. But I can assure you that they won’t be too upset to see the Big 12 disappear.
I understand that the primary reasoning is driven by money, but the blatant middle finger to its soon-to-be-former conference foes does not help the situation. It hurts the remaining schools financially, in recruiting, and will change the entire landscape of college athletics for years to come.
With all that being said, let’s not forget about the ones that bring in the money. There is some top-tier talent at Derby High School that could possibly be stuck in limbo of the college landscape, just like Bowlsby, athletic directors and coaches. The Derby athletes are just a handful of students that will be caught in this conundrum.
I understand that not every athlete is going to go straight to a “Power Five” school and that there is so much more that goes into being a student-athlete than being on primetime on Saturdays. But you can only feel for the kids who have visited these Big 12 colleges with the expectation of receiving an education and the recognition of a top conference.
Those Big 12 schools could have been the ones that showed the most belief in their abilities and that power five athlete status is on the ropes.
This goes far beyond college football, but it affects all the other sports as well. The shakeup could affect the status of a sport based on the conference, or it could eliminate a program entirely.
Maybe everything will work itself out and create even more opportunities for local kids to represent the top schools in the country. Still, it would be a rather uncomfortable feeling to go on campus visits with the unknown of what college athletics is going to look like in the next couple of years.
I just hope that, through this conference realignment debacle, those in charge will remember that they are dealing with the athletic futures of their own student-athletes. These students are the ones that are sacrificing the most for universities and networks.
