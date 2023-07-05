Last week, President Joe Biden started using the phrase “Bidenomics” in an attempt to woo the American people into favoring the economy his policies have created.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 6:31 am
Last week, President Joe Biden started using the phrase “Bidenomics” in an attempt to woo the American people into favoring the economy his policies have created.
But most Americans are savvy enough to see through the deception.
According to a recent poll, nearly 70% of respondents said the economy is “fair” or “poor,” with “poor” taking the plurality at 38%. Only 23% said the economy is “good,” and a mere 9% chose “excellent.” And another poll said 64% of Americans disapprove of Biden’s handling of the economy.
Yet the president is certain that his policies are working and is bragging about them. So what’s the disconnect? Why shouldn’t Americans trust Biden?
It starts with our pocketbooks. Inflation is up 15.5% since Joe Biden took office. Now, he likes to tout that inflation is down more than half since last summer, but his statement is highly misleading. What he really means is that the current 4% inflation rate is less than the 9% it was last summer. But the goods and services you buy each day are still 4% higher than they were last year, and that’s on top of the huge increase in prices from a year ago.
Not only that, real wages are down more than 5% and the average worker has lost over $4,900 in real wages due to the Bidenflation caused by Bidenomics.
The president also really likes to talk about the jobs he’s created, but did he really create 13 million new jobs for our country? The simple answer is no – not even close. During the pandemic, government-mandated lockdowns shuttered businesses across the country. More than 70% of the jobs Biden “created” were simply jobs recovered after the pandemic. Comparing today’s economy to pre-pandemic levels, employment is up by only 3.7 million, not 13 million.
This also means people still aren’t working. Adjusting for population gains, nearly 2 million more Americans are on the sidelines today – under Biden, the labor force participation rate remains 0.7 percentage points lower than when President Trump was in office.
Instead of making life better for Americans, Biden’s policies are hurting our American economy while also benefiting our foreign adversaries.
The so-called Inflation Reduction Act provides China with green subsidies to the detriment of American workers by allowing unfairly traded Chinese solar imports to incur no additional tariffs for two years and favoring green energy whose products are made in China.
Biden is right to give his detrimental economic policies their own name – just not for the reasons he thinks.
– Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Economic Committee.
