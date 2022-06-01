How many different ways can you spell BBQ? Bar-b-que. Barbeque. Barbecue. No matter how you spell it, it makes me excited thinking about Derby’s largest event coming June 10 and 11 at High Park.
This event includes more than 30 BBQ teams and brings thousands of people to Derby for a weekend of fun, food, contests, and more. The day the teams arrive I have the pleasure of greeting them and giving them their team bags filled with event swag, snacks and supplies for the weekend. I have gotten to know many of the teams over the years and always see smiles on their faces when they get into Derby.
Aside from the BBQ and Steak Cook-offs, I enjoy the live music at the amphitheater. This year I look forward to the Silver Bullet Band on June 10, a country rock cover band and there will be three daytime performances on June 11. The weekend concludes with an entertaining performance by Paramount, an ’80s tribute band. If you haven’t seen them you are missing out! They are high energy, get the crowd involved and create a fun atmosphere at the park.
If you are interested in sampling competition pulled pork, I hope you’ll meet me at the People’s Choice Tasting Contest on June 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. For $5 you will get six 2-ounce samples of meat and then you pick your favorite. The winning team gets to enjoy flying the champion banner at area events.
New this year is Bloody Marys & Mimosas from 9 to 11 a.m. June 11. Several food trucks will have breakfast offerings, Shaken or Stirred Bartending will be serving drinks and there will be live music by Harrison Steele on the main stage.
If you have little ones, the Kids Corner is the place to be June 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. There will be a variety of bounce houses, face painting, a chance to meet a princess and Spiderman, a special visit by Beauties & Beasts Animal Rescue, a fun activity with Derby Fire & Rescue and more.
I’d love to see you at the park! Thank you to our presenting sponsor, Rock Regional Hospital, and all
of our sponsors for making this event possible. Proceeds for the event benefit our friends at the Airman and Family Readiness Center at McConnell Air Force Base.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.