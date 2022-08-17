This week all Derby students are back at school for another year of learning, growing and making memories. While students may focus on school supplies, backpacks and new shoes, the Derby Police Department prepares to keep students safe as they travel to and from school. Here are some reminders for motorists as we head into another school year:
The most important thing is allow plenty of time to reach your destination. We all know the busiest times around each school. Leave a few minutes early to beat the rush.
Follow the speed limits in school zones. Younger students may be walking to school with a sibling or friend on their first day of school. Let’s ensure it’s a good memory for them and they reach their building safely by slowing down and paying attention around schools.
Look out for pedestrians at marked and lighted crossings. After a few summer months we need to get used to having more people using sidewalks and crosswalks again.
Have you seen the signs around town reminding you not to text and drive or drive distracted? Put your phone away where you can’t reach it when driving and the temptation won’t be there to grab it. You only have to take your eyes off the road for a few seconds for an accident to happen.
Follow the Derby Police Department on Facebook. We post safe driving tips on a regular basis and use the hashtag #drivesafederby.
As an officer who has worked in the schools, coached youth sports and raised two boys I have had the opportunity to get to know many Derby students. Our goal at the police department is to make sure all students make it to school and back home safely each and every day, but we can’t do that without all your help.
