As the new school year kicks off in Derby, the streets will become busier with students walking and biking to school. As a parent and the head of the Community Education Unit at the Derby Police Department, I urge motorists to be mindful of their actions and prioritize safety during this time. Here are some crucial tips to ensure a safe commute for everyone.
Be aware of students walking and biking to school. Remember, pedestrians have the right-of-way. Give students patience as you head to work or school. Some students may be walking to school for the first time by themselves or with a group of friends.
When you see a school bus stopped with the red STOP arm extended, motorists driving in both directions are required to stop and wait until the arm is retracted. Maintain a safe distance from the bus to ensure the driver's visibility, and be patient as they allow students to reach their seats before proceeding.
Follow the 20 mile per hour speed limit in school zones. Consider leaving early to make sure you can get to your destination on time.
Drop off and pick up your children in designated areas. Schools will send information to parents to educate them about proper protocol for parents/guardians to follow. It is illegal and dangerous to stop in the lanes of traffic to drop off or pick up your children. Make sure you are safely and legally parked before allowing passengers to enter or exit your vehicle.
Be attentive to marked and signaled crosswalks, especially around schools. Look for pedestrian crossing signs that indicate designated crossing areas. Some schools have crossing guards who signal motorists to stop, allowing students to safely cross the street.
Pay attention at all times. Avoid distractions and do not use your cell phone.
Our goal at the police department is to make sure all students make it to school and back home safely each and every day. If you have any questions about school safety, please don't hesitate to contact me.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.