Lt. Caleb Rue mug

Lt. Caleb Rue

Derby Police Department Community Education Division

As the new school year kicks off in Derby, the streets will become busier with students walking and biking to school. As a parent and the head of the Community Education Unit at the Derby Police Department, I urge motorists to be mindful of their actions and prioritize safety during this time. Here are some crucial tips to ensure a safe commute for everyone.

Be aware of students walking and biking to school. Remember, pedestrians have the right-of-way. Give students patience as you head to work or school. Some students may be walking to school for the first time by themselves or with a group of friends.

