After two different academic years have suffered due to the pandemic, it is no surprise that record numbers of students are behind target milestones. Nor is it a surprise that record numbers of students are attending summer school to catch up. Many students are not attending summer school, and those that do may still enter next year without having acquired skills and knowledge appropriate to their grade level.
Lots of factors have affected learning over the past 16 months. Stress, poor adaptation to virtual learning, erratic school schedules that switched in and out of virtual formats, and even family issues due to sickness or employment loss have given teachers, parents, and students a lot to overcome.
Many parents want to give their kids a break and a sense of normalcy and fun this summer. I understand that. And, no one knows their child’s needs better than their parents. A child cannot learn and retain learning if they are in a state of constantly heightened anxiety. However, we as a community need to face facts.
The pandemic has affected and will affect children in K-12 and beyond. The ripples extend beyond a single year or grade. Parents, teachers, and students have done an amazing and heroic job surviving. But, it’s time we plan for the future, and by that, I mean that we need to plan for the worst even while hoping for the best.
We need to acknowledge that most students’ learning has suffered and that this is a complex challenge that supersedes the location of education. We need to acknowledge that, as much as we might hope differently, this coming year is likely to also suffer some starts and stops due to the pandemic.
I was dismayed to see that Derby is leaning into in-person schooling this year, and directing a few students to virtual third-party programs. That seems like a blindingly optimistic view of the future that risks doing students a huge disservice. With mediocre vaccination rates, no vaccination yet for younger students, and new COVID variants circulating, it seems foolish to pin an academic year on the hope that everything will be fine if only we are back in a classroom.
Students need contingency plans based on all the lessons that were learned from virtual schooling this year, and they need a massive investment in new ways of thinking about learning to help craft ways for learners to thrive in adversity. Returning to school as usual fails to address the real challenges ahead this year, and in the years to come.
