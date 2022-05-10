With the closing of the Sedgwick County Health Department’s mass COVID testing and vaccination site comes a powerful signal that, although the pandemic is not over, we are probably as close to “normal” as we have been since February 2020.
Although I have approached the pandemic with a highly cautious response that would seem extreme to many, working remotely and isolating with my toddler, who was a vulnerable infant when the pandemic broke out and is still not eligible for any COVID vaccinations, even I have started to feel something that, if not exactly bravery, is at least the opposite of fear.
Slowly, we are emerging from our cocoon. While still trying to somewhat limit our crowd exposure (no family Wal-Mart trips on Sundays), we have been going places and doing things. In particular, we have begun exposing our child to the kind of fun experiences we had hoped his childhood would be filled with but have been missing until now, like a class at the DRC where he and another child exuberantly disobey directions to stop hanging on the ballet barre.
Being in public is awkward and overstimulating after months of intense hibernation. It sounds unbelievable for a mid-30s professional, but I literally don’t know which clothes to wear or, embarrassingly, how to behave. I often forget how to use a card reader at the crucial moment and find myself chronically over-sharing with strangers.
Still, it’s fun to be a part of things again, and each time I go somewhere it feels more and more familiar. I know that my family is lucky we had a choice to isolate. Many people never lost touch with the world because they had no choice about distancing themselves from it, so the joy I am experiencing may be difficult to understand. I am grateful for the many restaurant meals and groceries we picked up to enjoy at home, but nothing replaces those experiences.
I know, too, that despite our low case numbers, the pandemic is not over, and in all likelihood, we will see more pandemics during our lifetimes. It’s possible they may become a part of typical life and we will need to learn to embrace measures like masks and isolation during outbreaks. This is why I feel it’s even more important for me to enjoy these moments of relatively low risk and strive to find a balance between physical health and quality of life. More than ever, I see the value and joy in being present in the Derby community.
