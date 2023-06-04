Summer is a time for road trips! What better way to make the miles fly by than by enjoying an audiobook on the way. Audiobooks at Derby Public Library have expanded well beyond books-on-CD. While classic books-on-CD are still an option, readers now have the additional choices of checking out Playaways, e-audiobooks and Wonderbooks. 

Playaways are pre-loaded audiobooks perfect for listening on-the-go. They are portable and do not require a smartphone or the internet. Simply install a battery, plug in your own headphones and enjoy listening immediately.

