Summer is a time for road trips! What better way to make the miles fly by than by enjoying an audiobook on the way. Audiobooks at Derby Public Library have expanded well beyond books-on-CD. While classic books-on-CD are still an option, readers now have the additional choices of checking out Playaways, e-audiobooks and Wonderbooks.
Playaways are pre-loaded audiobooks perfect for listening on-the-go. They are portable and do not require a smartphone or the internet. Simply install a battery, plug in your own headphones and enjoy listening immediately.
Derby Public Library has two options for digital audiobooks. Libby and Hoopla both offer e-audiobooks through apps available on smartphones and tablets. Check out Libby for the latest releases or enjoy Hoopla instant borrows. If you need help with either app, stop at the library and ask staff for a quick tutorial.
Wonderbooks by Playaway are the newest audiobook format at the library. Wonderbooks are children’s print books with a built-in audiobook. Kids can read along with outside-facing speakers or plug in headphones for independent listening.
Multiple studies on early literacy development reveal the enormous importance of reading aloud to babies, toddlers and preschool-age children. Reading aloud encourages language development, exposes children to more vocabulary words and increases kindergarten readiness.
Wonderbooks also increase the love of reading and reading confidence by allowing independent child-led reading. Each Wonderbook features easy-to-use play controls and instructions on the inner cover.
After reading the book in listening mode, children can switch the book to learning mode. In learning mode, children and parents can listen to open-ended questions about the book’s story. Wonderbooks model to parents the importance of starting a dialogue with children about the books and stories they read.
The Derby Public Library Wonderbook collection currently consists of leveled beginner reader books and early chapter books, but picture books are coming soon. Library staff hope to eventually replace the picture books with a CD collection of Wonderbooks.
Before you hit the road, stop at the library and load up on audiobooks for the whole family.
