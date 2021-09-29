For over 20 years, the Derby Chamber of Commerce has had one of the largest events in Derby called “A Taste of Derby.”
This event had small beginnings as “Consumption Junction” and was held in the old community room at the DRC. The event has had several different locations since then, but in 2016 with Derby’s new Madison Avenue Central Park opening up, the event finally came back to Derby where it belonged.
The event served as a way for local restaurants to bring food out for people to sample. In 2014, the Chamber started to “theme” the event, and people began dressing up. That was not the initial intention but a great by-product of theming.
Through 2019, A Taste of Derby was quietly touted as Derby’s Largest Halloween Party. Funny how things evolve. Not only did participants have a chance to sample delicious food, but they were also able to bid on a multitude of items in a silent and live auction.
Well, 2020 changed that event. The Chamber was unable to have it but still wanted to do something, so A Taste of Derby went on the road. We reduced the price to $10 and people were given a passport that allowed them to drive to participating restaurants throughout Derby and sample food. More people than ever before attended.
Entire families attended and folks from out of town came to Derby to see what it was all about. Also, more restaurants participated, which gave people an even more extensive sampling of what Derby had to offer.
At the time, the Chamber thought this would be a one-and-done event and after the pandemic we would move back to the way it used to be. However, with such an overwhelmingly positive response from the public and restaurants, the Chamber had to rethink some things. Many restaurants said they preferred the new format. They said it was easier to provide food samples and they loved the fact that people were coming into their business.
So moving forward A Taste of Derby will continue with the new “on the road” format.
With so many events in the fall, we have also decided to move the event to early spring starting in 2022. Stay tuned for more information.
