Whew! How can it be almost the end of December? About a minute ago, we were all complaining about how long summer was dragging on, the heat, no rain – but on the bright and different side, we were getting out and meeting friends and family at some new events in Derby. Third Thursday, an experiment in community arts celebrations, delivered fun, festivity and focus on artists of all genres.
On Aug. 18, the event at Warren Riverview Park delivered live music, food trucks and art-making, and lively visitors of all ages swarmed the terraced walkways. An artists’ reception, and a live jazz duo at the Derby Public Library, provided another opportunity for folks to meet, greet, eat and just generally delight in the activity, with most of us still reflecting on the difference a year could bring for safe co-mingling. September and October brought further fun, located at Madison Avenue Park, a great spot to bring folks together with the tot park, concert stage, indoor and outdoor artist demos and sales and, of course, we all love a food truck or three.
The best news recently announced is that the Third Thursday concept will continue, with dates on March 16 and April 20 at Madison Avenue Park, and May 18 back at Warren Riverview. The popular Spring into Art celebration will occur at the April 20 event, so art lovers will have ample reason to save the date for Third Thursday in April.
With so many activities and persons in the community committed to making and or appreciating visual arts, live music, tasting and making great foods, it’s a wonder there is enough energy left to bring to the winter holidays, but have you noticed the incredible assortment of homes blazing Christmas light themes this year? Giant inflatable Christmas characters, floating among the trees festooned with all manner of lights, colorful orbs and swags, with themes ranging from Candyland to the Nativity, will impress visitors out for an evening of holiday happiness.
Voting for the favorite on the Derby City Hall Facebook page will give the winners bragging rights though the spring and summer of 2023, leading to more inspiration and participation next year as well. Just seems as though our community is popping with energy for creating art, and supporting those who do, whether outside at Third Thursday events, sharing light and love from their homes, or appreciating the rotating art exhibits at the Derby Public Library. We’re artsy, folks!
