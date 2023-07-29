Over the past several years, the Derby Recreation Commission and USD 260 have experienced progressive growth in aquatic participation including competitive and recreational purposes. The DRC indoor pool is the sole resource for public indoor aquatic services in Derby. On a typical day, the indoor pool facilitates up to 20 activities including DRC water fitness and swim lessons, lap swimming, club practices, USD 260 swim practices/activities, aquatic physical rehabilitation therapy and more. Many challenges exist around the high volume of the indoor pool’s usage including limited deck and water space to facilitate that usage, aging infrastructure/components, changing interests and needs of the community, insufficient storage space and many others. Our high school home swim meets are currently held in Haysville due to inadequate facilities in Derby. Considering pressing demands now, the DRC feels it is appropriate to plan for the future.
In August 2022, the DRC board contracted Waters Edge Aquatic Design to conduct a phase 1 indoor aquatic study. Part of the process is to evaluate needs and wants of the community for aquatics. The group studied past public survey instruments like the ones conducted for the 2018 DRC Master Plan and the 2022 Derby Parks Master Plan. Both of these plans identified an indoor family aquatic center as a priority for future investment. Waters Edge also conducted an aquatics specific survey and held multiple public meetings and focus groups. Additionally, an aquatics steering committee has been created and is made up of local government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to provide input. We feel the continued work with Waters Edge and the aquatic steering committee has led to a better understanding of the needs of the community.
Waters Edge produced architectural schematics and a cost estimate of a new stand-alone indoor aquatic center. On paper, this facility would meet the increasing needs of the community including competitive, leisure and therapy demands. The price tag came in at an eye-bulging $70,000,000 dollars. All parties involved, including Waters Edge, recognized that was a potential non-starter. One of the challenges, due to rising construction costs, was that the building itself was driving costs as much as the actual aquatic features. The DRC Board elected to extend the phase 1 indoor aquatic study to examine possibilities on two fronts: 1) alter the characteristics of the proposed new building and aquatic features to significantly lower those potential costs and 2) examine the existing building at the Derby Recreation Center facility for ways to expand or retrofit it to better meet the growing needs of the community. Waters Edge is expected to conclude the extended phase 1 study around October and will provide a final report after completion.
The DRC will continue through this process in a transparent manner, taking input from the public and our potential partners. The DRC feels our background in aquatics and 20 years of successful management of Rock River Rapids puts us in a unique position to best serve the aquatic needs of the community. We have done this with numerous projects over the years in ways that serve the community well and make responsible use of public funds. As stewards of public trust, the DRC will handle this aquatic project in the same responsible manner. Our goal is to arrive at a plan that we feel will serve the community well and represent a responsible ask of community resources. Public dialogue in an open manner, with our government partners, our members and the citizens of this community, will be an integral part in determining the appropriate aquatic enhancements with the most efficient use of resources. We look forward to this continued progress in meeting the needs of our community.
