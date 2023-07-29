Over the past several years, the Derby Recreation Commission and USD 260 have experienced progressive growth in aquatic participation including competitive and recreational purposes. The DRC indoor pool is the sole resource for public indoor aquatic services in Derby. On a typical day, the indoor pool facilitates up to 20 activities including DRC water fitness and swim lessons, lap swimming, club practices, USD 260 swim practices/activities, aquatic physical rehabilitation therapy and more. Many challenges exist around the high volume of the indoor pool’s usage including limited deck and water space to facilitate that usage, aging infrastructure/components, changing interests and needs of the community, insufficient storage space and many others. Our high school home swim meets are currently held in Haysville due to inadequate facilities in Derby. Considering pressing demands now, the DRC feels it is appropriate to plan for the future.  

In August 2022, the DRC board contracted Waters Edge Aquatic Design to conduct a phase 1 indoor aquatic study. Part of the process is to evaluate needs and wants of the community for aquatics. The group studied past public survey instruments like the ones conducted for the 2018 DRC Master Plan and the 2022 Derby Parks Master Plan. Both of these plans identified an indoor family aquatic center as a priority for future investment. Waters Edge also conducted an aquatics specific survey and held multiple public meetings and focus groups. Additionally, an aquatics steering committee has been created and is made up of local government officials, business leaders and other stakeholders to provide input. We feel the continued work with Waters Edge and the aquatic steering committee has led to a better understanding of the needs of the community. 

