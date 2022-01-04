There’s no question – 2021 proved to be a challenging year for many families and small businesses in Derby and south central Kansas.
When we ended 2020, there was hope for the new year. The United States had just approved two COVID-19 vaccines, Congress and the Trump administration were addressing border security, the Consumer Price Index was just 1.4% over the last 12 months, and the average gallon of gas in Kansas was hovering around $2.
Yet Democrats in Congress and President Biden have inflicted Kansans with major crises in just 12 months.
Despite his promise to “shut down the virus, not the country,” Biden has failed. He pushed a massive, partisan bill that spent $1.9 trillion to bail out blue states and contained less than 9% to combat COVID-19 through public health spending. Instead of pursuing treatments and preparing for outbreaks, his signature legislation focused on social spending over health care.
The administration also promised no national vaccine mandates. Today, some Kansans’ jobs are on the line because of that broken promise. Many have freely chosen to be vaccinated after review and consultation with their doctor, but a forced mandate and shaming Americans with fearmongering “winter of severe illness and death” statements are no way to combat the virus.
But the coronavirus crisis is not the only disaster that’s been mishandled by the Biden administration. This year we’ve seen record-breaking issues come from our southern border. The number of illegal crossings has risen at a faster rate than at any time in recent history. We know more than 1.7 million illegal immigrants have been apprehended at the southern border under Biden’s watch, and at least 160,000 illegal immigrants have been released into the United States since March.
Another troubling result of failing to secure our border has been the massive number of drugs pouring into our country – including counterfeit pills. More counterfeit medicines have been seized in 2021 than the previous two years combined.
In addition to border problems, Americans face rising prices on everyday goods – eggs are up 8%, beef 20.9%, bacon 21%, car and truck rentals 37.2%, and gasoline 58.1%. At the same time that families are paying more, real average hourly earnings decreased by 1.9%.
Yet Biden has pushed for more massive spending that fuels already increasing prices. And his energy policies, like canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline, pausing new oil and gas leasing on federal land, and proposing burdensome taxes and regulations on small producers caused the United States to lose our energy independence. Instead of reversing these harmful policies, he’s turned to OPEC and Russia for help.
This means Americans could pay higher heating costs, with projections as much as 54% higher for some households. Democrats also pushed for a “Heat Your Home” tax in their failed reconciliation bill.
President Biden and Congressional Democrats have created crises for our country, and then failed to adequately address them. It’s clear – we need a new direction from the current one-party-led Washington. Republicans have consistently pushed for common sense policies to deal with the coronavirus, stop illegal drug trafficking, grow jobs and the economy, and create energy independence. I’ve introduced and cosponsored legislation that does that, but it’s gone nowhere thanks to the iron fist of Speaker Pelosi.
As we turn the page from one year to the next, the Democrats who are inflicting pain on Kansans can either make a resolution to reverse their failed policies, or Americans can resolve to make a change in Washington this coming November.
Ron Estes, one of only a handful of engineers in Congress, worked in the aerospace, energy and manufacturing sectors before representing Kansas’ 4th Congressional District since 2017. He is a fifth-generation Kansan, former state treasurer, and serves on the House Committee on Ways and Means and the Joint Economic Committee.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.