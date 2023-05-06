Alyssa Larue mug NEW

ALYSSA LARUE

Teen and Adult Services Coordinator

 COURTESY

Summertime brings people together. From vacations to camps, summer offers fellowship with friends new and old. The Derby Public Library joins in with this summer’s reading theme, All Together Now.

Summer at the library offers so many opportunities for all ages. The Youth Summer Reading Challenge starts on May 30, and families can register their children either online via our website or by visiting the youth services desk where friendly teen volunteers will assist you.

