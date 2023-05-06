Summertime brings people together. From vacations to camps, summer offers fellowship with friends new and old. The Derby Public Library joins in with this summer’s reading theme, All Together Now.
Summer at the library offers so many opportunities for all ages. The Youth Summer Reading Challenge starts on May 30, and families can register their children either online via our website or by visiting the youth services desk where friendly teen volunteers will assist you.
Babies and toddlers will participate in early literacy activities, and youth in kindergarten through 12th grade will read 12 hours. For completing the challenge, each reader will receive a free book, a pass to Rock River Rapids, two free games of bowling from Derby Bowl, and entry into a grand prize drawing.
The library will host special guest performances this summer free of charge. All performances are on Tuesdays with two showings at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Guests include What If Puppets, Marty the Magician and Jim Cosgrove.
The library will also host weekly events for each age group. Toddler Time on Fridays at 10 a.m. is perfect for little ones. Storytime Friends for ages 3-5 on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. features stories, music and puppet shows.
Readers Assemble for Kindergarten through fifth graders on Thursdays at 10 a.m. highlights different popular groups like Robin Hood’s Merry Men and secret agents. Teen Tuesday for sixth through 12th graders on Tuesdays at 4 p.m. explores popular groups, too, like the Nightshade Society and the Stranger Things Party.
Teen filmmakers are invited to join the Moviecraft Cinematic Universe, a seven-week filmmaking workshop on Thursday afternoons. The Killer at Camp Crackerjack is an after-hours murder mystery for teens, and the Elemental Writing Challenge is an excellent opportunity for young creative writers. Registration for these events opens on May 30.
The library also will host two passive programs. The BusyTown Scavenger Hunt will have Richard Scarry characters hiding in the library each week for patrons to find. The All Together Mystery Art challenge lets children contribute a small piece of art into a larger project.
The Adult Summer Reading Challenge is available for patrons over 18 and offers great finisher prizes. Summer events for adults include Library Lounge, “Lord of the Rings” trivia night, and the Nerd Collectors Meet-Up.
For more information about summer at the library, visit our website or stop by for a program guide. We hope to see you this summer as we bring our Derby community all together.
