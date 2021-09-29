The first time I realized I was “old” was when I felt dismay at the length of a young person’s shorts. At 36, I am closer to 40 than 30, and an age I most definitely thought of as “old” when I was a child, although to my elders I am often regarded as a baby. I regret to report that I am, in fact, old. Here is how I know:
There is no denying that a mounting tally of days on this planet comes with its share of physical markers, but age seems to be as much mental as physical.
It has been several years since I could even guess what current slang is, and trendy acronyms send me straight to Google. Driving around Derby sends me into a fit of “remember whens” that remind me of driving to school with my father as he pointed out all the places that used to be farmland.
Remakes of favorite movies cause me to shake my head. Clothing trends I wore as a teen are new again. I feel grateful for my mother’s admonition that, “You only get to wear a trend once.”
The physical evidence of the aging process is undeniable: wrinkles, grey hair, and the assorted aches and pains of 3+ decades fighting gravity. More disturbing to me are mental changes. My mindset is increasingly resistant to change, and it is difficult to relate to young people now that I am decades removed from their life experience. I find my perspective narrowing. These are things I want to fight, but I can see for the first time how naturally these shifts happen.
There are benefits to aging, too. Although I have trouble identifying with younger people, I am better able to relate to older generations now that I have shared more life experiences. Patience, perspective, compassion, gratitude, and some measure of wisdom have all increased with age and if nothing else, I know enough to know that young people don’t want my hard-earned advice - they want to make their own mistakes.
Aging humans are often compared to fine wine but I submit that we are more like good leather. Age and use bestows an incomparable patina and use molds us to a certain shape, but with care, we can last a long time, and assume new shapes. I may be a greying granny appalled by short shorts but I vow to keep growing and changing – enough to keep my leather supple.
