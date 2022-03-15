The week began with participating in a focus group session as part of USD 260’s Strategic Planning efforts, both as a representative of the Community Foundation and a parent of children who attended Derby schools (and as a graduate of Derby Senior High School). It was insightful to participate with a group of Derby area community members as we were asked questions about the school district’s strengths, challenges, and our educational hopes for Derby area youth. I particularly enjoyed the question about what characteristics we believe students need to have when they graduate from our schools – answers ranged from career readiness to financial literacy to empathy. Opportunities to provide input or feedback are prevalent in Derby which points to the value we as a community place on collaboration, cooperation and communication.
Wednesday brought the awarding of two DCF Community Enrichment Grants. First, a new organization in Derby, Haven Hearth, received a grant to help with renovations of a house that will be the location of this women’s guidance center. Swaney Elementary School received a grant to provide a family Math and Literacy Night which will extend learning from school to home.
The Community Foundation sponsored the Derby Chamber of Commerce Luncheon on Thursday – an annual opportunity to interact with area business leaders and promote the DCF. The lunch program presenter was Chief Lee who focused on two new community safety efforts of the Derby Police Department. The MyID Program helps Derby residents who have challenges relaying information or interacting with emergency services by giving an avenue to easily provide necessary information (a QR code on a sticker that links to emergency information). The DCF provided a grant in December to support the MyID program.
On Friday of that week, the day began with meeting a young Derby professional who has agreed to serve as a community representative on the DCF’s Grant Committee. As a longtime resident, I always enjoy opportunities to get acquainted with “newer” Derby residents, learn about why they chose to live/work in Derby, and share the mission of the Community Foundation.
The week ended with awarding a grant to Stone Creek Elementary School to support a civic engagement project for fourth and fifth graders. This was my first visit to the new elementary school which is an amazing facility designed to provide an extraordinary learning environment.
There were also routine tasks completed to manage the Community Foundation, i.e., making deposits, mailing donation receipts, creating social media posts, responding to inquiries, etc. All these activities contribute to accomplishing the DCF’s mission of enriching the quality of life in the Derby area. It’s a great way to spend a week!
(0) comments
