Last week, the Derby Chamber of Commerce and Derby business community welcomed 87 new teachers to Derby Public Schools. This was done at the chamber’s New Teacher Luncheon, which serves as a way to show appreciation to all new teachers and administrators who choose to teach in Derby.
Derby has a long history of supporting teachers and the Derby Chamber of Commerce has been hosting the New Teacher Luncheon since the early 1980s. This speaks volumes about how our community supports its teachers.
It is essential to show our support to those who choose to teach. I am guessing it can be a thankless job at times. Those I know who are teachers do not leave the job at the door when they leave at the end of the day; they almost always bring work home with them.
Teaching is truly a calling, just like being a police officer, firefighter or nurse. Teachers don’t do it for the pay or the benefits; they do it because they want to educate our young people.
I am a proud Derby High School graduate, as are my son, two brothers and three nephews. I am proud because I know I received the best education in the area and that still holds true today.
It is easy to criticize and second-guess teachers. If everyone remembers back to when they were in school, there was that “one” teacher who left a lasting impression on us. So, when we welcome this year’s new teachers, remember that each one will positively impact a student’s life.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.