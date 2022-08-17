Last week, the Derby Chamber of Commerce and Derby business community welcomed 87 new teachers to Derby Public Schools. This was done at the chamber’s New Teacher Luncheon, which serves as a way to show appreciation to all new teachers and administrators who choose to teach in Derby.

Derby has a long history of supporting teachers and the Derby Chamber of Commerce has been hosting the New Teacher Luncheon since the early 1980s. This speaks volumes about how our community supports its teachers.

