As November rolls in, we frequently find ourselves reflecting on the things we are grateful for. We at the DRC are particularly grateful for two of our aquatic staff members this week.
Lifeguard Josie Belden and manager Emma Lau made a lifesaving rescue of a toddler at Rock River Rapids this past summer. Both were awarded a lifesaving award from the Derby Fire and Rescue Department in October. The DRC makes a big effort to have safe facilities and well trained staff. All that effort can seem mundane and tedious … until it isn’t. When these two staff were needed most, they put that training to work and made a save of an actively drowning child. It’s hard to imagine something more precious to be grateful for than returning a young toddler safely back to their family. We pass these stories along to all our staff to help fully realize our mission.
The DRC will once again be open Thanksgiving morning 8-10 a.m. for our annual Go and Gobble food drive. Any person contributing canned or non-perishable goods at the Derby Recreation Center will be admitted for a Thanksgiving Day workout. The fitness center, gymnasium and pool will be open and our instructors will be teaching several classes. This is a great way to achieve some balance on Thanksgiving and help the community. All goods donated will be delivered to local food pantries.
As we enter the season of giving, the DRC has begun sales of Rock River Rapids season passes marked down 20% at only $60 per person. This is our least expensive option the entire year and gives memorable experiences for a whole summer. DRC gift cards are also available for all DRC services. Rather than trudging the malls for more “stuff,” a DRC gift certificate is a gift of health, activity and great memories.
We love to see a lot of old friends this time of year as the weather cools and more people make use of our facilities. Regular physical activity is a great way to deal with extra calories from gifts and parties as well as managing the stress of the holidays. As we stay in better balance, we are able to remember the things we are truly grateful for and share our best selves with our families, friends and community.
