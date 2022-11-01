As November rolls in, we frequently find ourselves reflecting on the things we are grateful for. We at the DRC are particularly grateful for two of our aquatic staff members this week.

Lifeguard Josie Belden and manager Emma Lau made a lifesaving rescue of a toddler at Rock River Rapids this past summer. Both were awarded a lifesaving award from the Derby Fire and Rescue Department in October. The DRC makes a big effort to have safe facilities and well trained staff. All that effort can seem mundane and tedious … until it isn’t. When these two staff were needed most, they put that training to work and made a save of an actively drowning child. It’s hard to imagine something more precious to be grateful for than returning a young toddler safely back to their family. We pass these stories along to all our staff to help fully realize our mission.

