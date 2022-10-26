Derby Public Schools recently gained Board of Education approval on our district’s next ﬁve-year Strategic Plan. The 2022-2027 Strategic Plan, which can be viewed at www.derbyschools.com/StrategicPlan, is designed to be a roadmap for the district. The plan articulates a common foundation of expectations and goals in place to prepare our students and staff for success. The content of the strategic plan reﬂects feedback gathered from over 800 responses to an online survey last spring, focus groups that included students, staff, families, community members and business partners, work of the Strategic Plan Steering Committee and Board of Education members. We are appreciative of everyone who contributed time and feedback to help with the development of this plan.
Through all of this work, themes emerged and were identiﬁed as the following six focus areas:
• EC-12+ Academic Achievement: In this goal area, focus will be on strengthening academic achievement outcomes in pre-kindergarten through post-secondary to help each student find their individual success.
• Culture, Climate and Equity: We are committed to creating a safe and positive culture by intentionally embracing our differences, providing equal opportunity for all, and inviting widespread participation for all educational stakeholders regardless of each person’s unique characteristics, thoughts and/or opinions.
• Student and Staff Supports for Special Services: This focus area will look at optimally allocating resources – staff, program structure, training, etc. – to ensure all needs of students receiving special services are fully met.
• Student and Staff Mental Health and Wellness Supports: Create, implement and maintain evidence-based mental health programs and services, for all district employees and students, that promote positive change in health and wellness knowledge, skills and behaviors.
• Facilities and Partnerships: Continually develop partnerships and update facilities to ensure equity and safety for everyone.
• Personnel Retention, Recruitment and Development: Attract, develop and retain our team of staff who support our educational community.
Earlier this month, we sought out interest from students, staff, families, business partners and community members for each of the six established goal areas. Our goal with each of the strategic plan sub-committees is to have active participation and represent all stakeholders. We hope our community will keep this in mind and consider future involvement opportunities. It is a great way to be involved and have your voice be heard. The work of these committees will shape what education looks like for future generations at Derby Public Schools!
