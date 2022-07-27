With a primary election coming up that will deliver more than most, I thought I would weigh in on some of what has or could happen as the dust settles.
Did you hear about the typos on the printed Sedgwick County ballots? In the Value Them Both amendment question, the word pregnancy and the word circumstances were misspelled. The word pregnancy is missing the second letter “n” while the letter “a” is missing from the word circumstances.
A Wichita television station reported that Election Commissioner Angela Caudillo indicated it wouldn’t impact the outcome of the vote because the error does not change the meaning of the question or its intent. The ballot information text is manually set prior to printing.
The error will appear on the electronic voting machine ballots as well. The county election office explained that one electronic program is used for the ballots, both printed and electronic, so the ballot question is identical across the system.
To some degree I can certainly feel for the folks involved with the error. We deal with literally millions of words in producing a newspaper and sometimes, spell check or not, an error can occur.
The only thing here is the ballot question comes from the approved resolution to the amendment, with the exact question text in it, as it is to be published. The words were spelled correctly on the one I saw. Maybe the election office should be able to cut and paste. Like the rest of the world.
And speaking of the Value Them Both Amendment, it appears that civility in the local campaign has been lost, too, just as it has nationally with the Supreme Court’s recent decision on Roe vs. Wade.
Property and signs being defaced, trespassing, stealing signs, not to mention a few of the verbal tongue lashings going on by many in Derby on social media. I guess in this case I should repeat a line Joe Biden uses: “Come on, man.”
I suggest we stop, listen and understand we don’t all think the same and never have. That’s what makes this country unique and strong. Why not listen first then use the methods of education, persuasion and logic to try to convince the electorate of your point of view? Breaking the law or demoralizing someone because they don’t think like you do only causes voters to consider turning away from you. We could pass this on to the gang at the federal level too.
Your primary ballot does have other elements of interest.
State Representative Jessie Burris from Mulvane is not running for his seat in Topeka but is running for 18th District Magistrate Judge. And on the Republican ballot Jerry Moran faces off with Derby’s own Joan Farr for U.S. Senate. The Attorney General and Secretary of State races have the potential to surprise some voters on both tickets before it all shakes out.
No matter what – VOTE. It’s your duty. It’s your responsibility. If you don’t vote, it seems to me you really can’t complain about the results. And if you think you can still complain, then go the extra mile and become active in the process of volunteering and helping the right people get elected in November.
