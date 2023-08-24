From the very instant that last season's final whistle blew, our team has been hard at work. Countless hours have been poured into the weight room and onto the field, forging an unbreakable bond among these young men who want to be their best as the new season begins. Beyond the weight room and the football field, our program prioritizes character development and community engagement. Our players understand that their role extends beyond the playing field.
A cornerstone of our program is the commitment to making our community proud, both on and off the field. Each Thursday night, our Thursday Night Culture Meeting takes center stage, led by none other than Kevin Chase, who is our team’s culture coach. He talks to the team, not about football, but about the culture of our team. He speaks about our team’s core values, which are the foundation of the team: accountability, character, energy and service. Just the other Thursday, our team came up with our touchstones for our team this year. We came up with 10 words as a team that are going to guide our team’s compass in 2023 – words like brotherhood, sacrifice, discipline and fearless.
