New programs, new services and new faces made us bigger and better at the Derby Public Library in 2022. Despite still shaking off the effects of the pandemic, this was the year of invigoration and fresh ideas.
This year had a resurgence of new adult programming opportunities. Derby DIY utilized staff members’ skills to present free classes on cooking, bread baking, gardening and skincare.
The Library Lounge offered free movie nights with crafts and prizes, and Saturday Crafternoon became a popular monthly event for Pinterest-lovers and arts and crafts fanatics.
The Wine and YA Bookclub, presented by staff member Maycie Carman, became one of the most well-attended book clubs of the year with patrons enjoying a variety of young adult novels and lively conversation.
Youth programming also had additions including a melding of Wonderful Ones and Tales for Twos into the Friday morning Toddler Time. Adventures at the Library for kindergarteners through second graders experienced global exploration with crafts, snacks and stories, and fifth through eighth graders traveled to Neverland in a monthly role-playing club.
The Spring Break World Tour, introduced in March by staff member Parker Daniel, organized events themed around the Cherry Blossom Festival in Japan. With origami, board games, zen meditation and a carnival, the week-long program welcomed a new spring tradition to Youth Services.
To partner with other libraries, we participated in both Big Read Wichita and KanRead. Big Read Wichita explored Latinx culture and offered book discussions, film screenings and a popular quinceanera murder mystery.
KanRead brought the eight libraries of the KanShare consortium together to read “Poirot Investigates” by Agatha Christie, and patrons from as far as Goddard and Augusta were able to visit our library to join in the events.
In addition to the programming offered, the Derby Public Library welcomed a new service called Personal Librarian, pioneered by staff member Megan Ball. Megan traveled to assisted living facilities in the city to meet one-on-one with patrons, bringing individually selected books directly to them.
This year challenged the library to be creative, try new things and expand its cultural competence through services and programs. Growth has always been at the forefront of the library’s mission, and as we look to 2023 we will continue to serve our community members through information, education and recreation.
