On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kansas will celebrate its 162nd birthday. While it may not be the first or last to officially join the United States – it was 34th, if we’re splitting hairs – it certainly holds a special place in my heart. And I’m guessing it does for many other Derbyites as well.
During high school, I was lucky enough to spend Kansas Day volunteering at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina most years. I would help guide elementary students on tours and take them through various stations that recreated many of the hobbies and chores of the state’s early settlers – from pioneer games to butter churning to making candles out of tallow (animal fat).
By my senior year, I had seen the demos enough myself that I actually got to present to a couple of classes that came through. That experience had me considering becoming a museum curator before I eventually chose the path to a career in journalism.
Of course – like most all Kansas students, I’m sure – I also went through the traditional year of Kansas History in middle school. And luckily, unlike my sister, I avoided having to memorize all 105 Kansas counties.
Learning and interacting with Kansas history like I did at the Smoky Hill Museum, though, is something I think helped solidify that strong connection to my home state. I expect maybe it did the same – perhaps on a smaller scale – for at least some fourth grade students in Derby Public Schools last year who got the chance to visit the Derby Historical Museum thanks to a grant.
As Mayor Randy White recently noted in giving his annual Award of Excellence to museum volunteers, preserving history is common among Kansas municipalities. Truthfully, I can’t think of a city I’ve lived in that didn’t have a historical museum – even the small towns of Holton and Sedgwick.
Beyond that, though, I can’t recommend enough exploring around Kansas given all it has to offer – whether trekking up Coronado Heights, seeing the original rules of basketball and watching a game at Allen Fieldhouse, or – and I may be a little biased here – grabbing a milkshake from Bogey’s. That last one may or may not have been a reward as part of a PE lesson in middle school.
Kansas is the only place I’ve ever called home, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. Truthfully, if I started listing my favorite things and places across the state, I’d run out of room in this column. But, as with the state overall, those hidden gems stand out – whether it’s homegrown popcorn from Whiting or a beef bacon cheddar pizza from Kilroy’s in Sedgwick.
Just two days after Kansas Day, we’ll get the Sunflower Showdown rematch in Lawrence (a nice bit of synergy, I might add). While the rivalry between the Wildcats and Jayhawks tends to divide – and I think most readers know where my allegiances lie – I would point out that there is plenty for all Kansans to celebrate in the wake of its most recent birthday.
As a famous, albeit fictitious, Kansan once said, “There’s no place like home.”
