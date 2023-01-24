Kelly Breckunitch mug

KELLY BRECKUNITCH

Opinion

On Sunday (Jan. 29), Kansas will celebrate its 162nd birthday. While it may not be the first or last to officially join the United States – it was 34th, if we’re splitting hairs – it certainly holds a special place in my heart. And I’m guessing it does for many other Derbyites as well.

During high school, I was lucky enough to spend Kansas Day volunteering at the Smoky Hill Museum in Salina most years. I would help guide elementary students on tours and take them through various stations that recreated many of the hobbies and chores of the state’s early settlers – from pioneer games to butter churning to making candles out of tallow (animal fat).

