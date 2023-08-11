Have you ever looked at how other championships or state tournaments are held? Perhaps it is just the former sportswriter in me, but I have often been jealous of other states that hold multiple games at one site on a given day.
Take our neighbors to the north, for example. Over four days, all state basketball games are held at Pinnacle Bank Arena or the Devaney Center on the University of Nebraska campus.
Every state championship game is played at Pinnacle Bank Arena, a 15,500-seat facility in downtown Lincoln. All six boys and girls state championship games are played in one day each on back-to-back Saturdays.
How much fun must that be?
Kansas has officially joined the club.
At its June meeting, the Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) executive board approved similar changes, including nine total state championship football games at just three sites. Those games will be split between two days, one on the day after Thanksgiving and two on the final Saturday in November.
Compared to the nine games played at eight sites this fall, it is a tremendous change that will provide a better experience for all involved.
It did not stop at football, either. Soccer will move all of its state championships to one site.
All changes will take effect ahead of the 2024-25 school year.
Two of my favorite events to attend are state track and wrestling. Both events have regularly included two or more classifications, adding significant buzz to the building.
I get chills thinking about roughly 10,000 people cheering or slow-clapping for an athlete as they go for a state record at Cessna Stadium in Wichita. Or how about state wrestling, when all but two mats are removed for a jam-packed Hartman Arena ahead of the championship matches?
Particularly at state track, fans of 6A schools like Derby see Kansas’ best in Classes 5-1A.
If you’ve never gone, I highly suggest you take advantage in the upcoming year. The energy is palpable.
By making these changes in football and soccer (basketball and volleyball have been tabled for further discussion), more Kansas student-athletes will get to showcase their skills in front of bigger audiences. In the past, I’ve interviewed countless athletes who have had this opportunity, and I’m thrilled that the state is finding more ways to do this.
A willingness to adapt is a constant in athletics, and I’m glad to see the state willing to make these changes for future generations in the Sunflower State.
