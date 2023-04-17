As I canvassed the 81st House District last fall, I heard from constituents from across the ideological spectrum how desperately people in Kansas needed tax relief. In response, earlier this month, I joined my House and Senate colleagues and voted in favor of a sustainable tax plan that has now been sent to the governor for her signature.

Perhaps most importantly, this bill reduces the property tax burden for every Kansas homeowner. The bill increased the exemption of appraised value to $60,000, whereas it was $40,000.

