As I canvassed the 81st House District last fall, I heard from constituents from across the ideological spectrum how desperately people in Kansas needed tax relief. In response, earlier this month, I joined my House and Senate colleagues and voted in favor of a sustainable tax plan that has now been sent to the governor for her signature.
Perhaps most importantly, this bill reduces the property tax burden for every Kansas homeowner. The bill increased the exemption of appraised value to $60,000, whereas it was $40,000.
Our bipartisan plan sets a 5.15% single-income tax rate for all taxpayers, one in which everyone pays tax at the same rate. It is simpler than the progressive tax rate, which imposes a different tax rate at various income levels. This new single-rate income tax plan is, at its core, fair. A flat tax treats people equally.
This new plan also includes an increase in the standard deduction that will result in an income tax cut for every Kansan, no matter their income level, and contrary to concerns that a flat tax shifts more burden to people with lower incomes, everyone saves money under this new plan because the lowest tax bracket becomes exempted.
We are keenly aware that due to ever-rising inflation due to out-of-control spending at our federal level, Kansas residents are experiencing a squeeze in their household budgets and a drop in their personal savings. Under our plan, we moved the timeline to remove the state sales tax on groceries sooner. The tax will go away now in January 2024.
Recognizing that approximately 601,550 Kansas residents work for small businesses, that's 50% of all employees in the state; our plan also reduces the tax burden on small businesses by including a 1% tax cut on small business income.
The Republican tax package we passed and sent to the governor addresses these significant issues faced by Kansans while ensuring we're committing to a sustainable and fiscally responsible plan. If Governor Laura Kelly is genuinely committed to governing how she campaigned, then supporting this bipartisan, "middle of the road" single-rate tax plan, which benefits all Kansans, would be an excellent place to show it!
