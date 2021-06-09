As I write this, the sun is shining and the air is warm and muggy with humidity. In short, it finally feels like summer, and summer means fun, lots of time outdoors, and special excursions to make the most of the season. We are cautiously beginning to venture back out, and as businesses and attractions return to more normal operations, options abound. What better time to make a Derby Summer Bucket List full of the fun we don’t want to miss? Here is mine:
1) Go swimming then eat ice cream from Braum’s and snow cones from Rockin’ Rico’s outside, so those sticky fingers don’t get on the furniture.
2) Grill hotdogs or bratwurst and eat outside, swatting mosquitoes and complaining about the humidity but secretly loving every sweaty minute.
3) Find a new book at the Derby Public Library by perusing the covers while enjoying the cool air conditioning.
4) Enjoy live music at a local brewery or winery.
5) Hunt for a glimpse of fireflies – a rapidly disappearing sight in the well-mowed yards and parks of Derby, but magical enough it’s worth trying.
6) Buy juicy peaches and tomatoes at the farmer’s market and whatever else looks tempting.
7) Watch fireworks on July 4th at High Park and pray that our neighbors don’t shoot any at our car as we drive home (illegal but it happens fairly often).
8) Clean up fireworks debris from any we shoot.
9) Complain about the heat, humidity, water bill, electric bill, and either the lack of rain or too much rain. It’s a summer tradition.
10) Visit a different park than usual. Our 2-year-old will be so excited to climb at Warren Riverview Park and visit the splash pad at Madison Avenue Central Park.
11) Listen to the cicadas.
12) Stargaze. The Perseid meteor show will peak this year August 11-12.
13) Try a lemonade or boba from The Coop and Coffeehouse.
What special memories will you make in Derby this summer?
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.