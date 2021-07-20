A question that I often get is “What got you into journalism?” Without hesitation, I talk about the Sunflower Showdown at Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 3, 2017. It was my first of many games as a credentialed media member.
The third-ranked Kansas Jayhawks defeated the Kansas State Wildcats 90-88 on a buzzer-beating layup by Svi Mykhailiuk. It was clearly a missed travel call, and Mykhailiuk even hinted at it in the postgame press conference.
I like to joke that he had a better run than any KU running back had the entire 2016 football season for the 2-10 Jayhawks, but that is beside the point. Regardless of who won the game, it changed my entire career path, which eventually brought me to Derby.
I have always loved sports. I played sports year-round and spent most of my free time watching games, but I never thought it would get me anywhere. Growing up in the Kansas City metro area, the Royals, Chiefs and Sporting KC always provided a sport to watch. Unfortunately, it also brought a yearly dose of disappointment from 1996-2012.
I guess one of the best-kept secrets is that there are a plethora of amazing career opportunities that revolve around sports. I never thought that sports journalism would be a possible career path because I hated writing papers throughout school, yet my mom would always suggest it. In hindsight, it was hard to write a paper on a book that you forgot to read because a game was way too entertaining to miss.
I stepped on the campus at K-State in 2015 and had no idea what I wanted to do, and I didn’t figure it out until my junior year. My roommate was a journalism major and was hellbent on becoming a sports journalist. We bonded quickly because of our interest in sports.
After a couple of years of spending countless hours talking about sports, he suggested that I explore sports journalism, and that first experience came that night at Allen Fieldhouse. I had that memory, but thought that I was stuck in my major and a career in journalism would be a pipe dream.
Eventually, I made up my mind and started my journalism career in 2018, writing opinion columns on the MLB at the K-State Collegian. I then made the jump from columnist to beat writer covering football, basketball, and any other sport I could. I had the opportunity to pursue my master’s degree at K-State, which gave me two more years to cover sports.
I got to see some pretty awesome moments at K-State, like seeing future NFL talent like Patrick Mahomes or Kyler Murray in college, Bill Snyder’s final home game, K-State winning a Big 12 basketball title in 2019 and so much more. But, in the end, I should have listened to my mom because she was suggesting it from the beginning.
This sports journey has brought me to Derby, and I am excited to jump into the upcoming athletic season of Panther sports. I used to hate the back-to-school countdown, but I can hardly wait to start covering games and the student-athletes that put in the work to win. If you have an exciting story or just want to talk sports, feel free to reach out on Twitter or email me at sports@derbyinformer.com.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.