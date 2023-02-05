Remember that saying about drinking from the firehose? I am definitely experiencing that this session. There is just so much to learn.
Currently, I am serving on five committees, three of which are new for me. Federal & State Affairs, Insurance, Welfare Reform (I serve as Vice Chair on this committee), Child Welfare & Foster Care, and Elections. Most days I have three committees to attend and each one lasts about 90 minutes. Usually we have working breakfasts, lunches, and often working dinners. Throughout the day, we have meetings with constituents, lobbyists, advocacy groups, and work to answer emails. Additionally, other legislators talk to you about their bills trying to gain your support and to see if you want to join them in cosponsoring. There are also calendar meetings (this is where bills are discussed informally before being debated in the House) and caucus meetings (this is where partisan leadership share their ideas) to attend several times each week. Oh, and did I mention actually being in session on the House floor? That’s a daily appointment too.
Coming up in committees, we'll have bill hearings and final action on everything from the Child Protection Act regarding the anonymous relinquishment of infants under 60-days old in Child Welfare & Foster Care Committee to the simple date changes in HB2100 that we are constitutionally required to do each year in the Insurance Committee. Some bills are very simple and others are exceedingly complex. The learning curve for how our government works within the Department of Children and Families, for example, is steep. Learning what regulations are federally controlled and what the state has control over is a whole additional layer.
This is the start of week four of session. In addition to my committee meetings, I will attend a working lunch about rail transportation to gain a better understanding of the future plans in Kansas and a current status about where we are currently. Then, I will be learning more about communications and rural internet issues. Each night before bed, I read through the bills and testimonies for the next day’s committees.
Last but not least, this week holds a meeting of our South-Central delegation, I’m hoping to serve as vice chair and Representative KC Ohaebosim is running for chair.
As always, please email or call with any concerns that you may have.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.