Leah Howell Mug

REP. LEAH HOWELL

Kansas State Representative

 FILE

Remember that saying about drinking from the firehose? I am definitely experiencing that this session. There is just so much to learn.

Currently, I am serving on five committees, three of which are new for me. Federal & State Affairs, Insurance, Welfare Reform (I serve as Vice Chair on this committee), Child Welfare & Foster Care, and Elections. Most days I have three committees to attend and each one lasts about 90 minutes. Usually we have working breakfasts, lunches, and often working dinners. Throughout the day, we have meetings with constituents, lobbyists, advocacy groups, and work to answer emails. Additionally, other legislators talk to you about their bills trying to gain your support and to see if you want to join them in cosponsoring. There are also calendar meetings (this is where bills are discussed informally before being debated in the House) and caucus meetings (this is where partisan leadership share their ideas) to attend several times each week. Oh, and did I mention actually being in session on the House floor? That’s a daily appointment too.

