We’re only through our fifth week of the 2023 legislative session, but your Kansas House has been busy. Thanks to the work of the Republican legislature, another large-scale economic development and job growth project is coming to Kansas.
Last year, Panasonic decided to build a battery plant in De Soto. Two weeks ago, it was announced that Integra Technologies will create a new semiconductor factory in Wichita due to an incentive package offered under the APEX bill. This project is expanding Integra's footprint in Kansas, as its headquarters is already in Wichita. According to the Department of Commerce, it is the second-largest economic development project in state history – with the first being the Panasonic project.
The State Finance Council approved the agreement with Integra on Thursday, Feb. 2, and we look forward to seeing the impact on the greater Sedgwick County economy. Benefits to the project include $1.8 billion in capital investment, 2,000 high-quality jobs, a boost to an important sector of the Kansas economy, and assisting in reducing recent risks identified in the U.S. semiconductor supply chain from Asia.
In just our first few weeks, the House has seen over 400 proposals of legislation introduced, 40 that could help us frame final legislation to lower your taxes, 12 bills on education, and 13 on health care, all of which could produce meaningful impact for Derby families. Eighteen proposals have been introduced into the Kansas House that could help accomplish our goal of reducing spending and promoting the free market principles we hold dear. In addition, workforce development is at the forefront of everyone’s discussions. The House has seen 17 proposals that could help our commitment to growing the Kansas workforce. Last but certainly not least, 17 pieces of legislation have been fashioned that fit into our commitment to take care of each other and provide a social safety net to our most vulnerable Kansans.
Legislators are not done coming up with new ideas as we continue to evaluate and see where those ideas will fall into our Better Way Framework, and I look forward to working with you as we move Kansas forward.
Please contact me if you need assistance with state agencies or have any questions about the legislation we are considering! My Topeka office phone number while we are in session is (785) 291-3500, and my email is blake.carpenter@house.ks.gov. Please include your address at the bottom of your email, so I know you are a constituent.
