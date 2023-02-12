District 81: Blake Carpenter

REP. BLAKE CARPENTER

Kansas State Representative

We’re only through our fifth week of the 2023 legislative session, but your Kansas House has been busy. Thanks to the work of the Republican legislature, another large-scale economic development and job growth project is coming to Kansas.

Last year, Panasonic decided to build a battery plant in De Soto. Two weeks ago, it was announced that Integra Technologies will create a new semiconductor factory in Wichita due to an incentive package offered under the APEX bill. This project is expanding Integra's footprint in Kansas, as its headquarters is already in Wichita. According to the Department of Commerce, it is the second-largest economic development project in state history – with the first being the Panasonic project.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Comment on this story.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.