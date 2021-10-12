I don’t know about you, but where I’m from (Kansas), 90 degrees does not feel like fall weather. Despite the unpleasantly warm weather, the decreasing daylight has signaled to plants it is time to pack up shop for the season, and the leaves are changing color.
Without the usual chill in the air, I am challenging myself to check off another local bucket list to usher in the season of apple cider, football, and all things spiced, pumpkin or otherwise.
These are a few Derby-area fall fun to-dos on my list:
1) Savor a seasonal beverage. Local coffee shops have some delectable spiced fall drinks. Some of my favorites are the fall spice latte at Leslie Coffee Company in Delano, the pecan party at Jane’s Landing in Mulvane, and this year’s orange spice latte at Reverie in Wichita. For extra credit, add malt and hops with a Yumpkin Pumpkin from Wichita Brewing Company. If you are on Facebook, I would love to know what you are drinking.
2) Eat an apple cider doughnut. I need help with this one, readers. Where can I find a good one?
3) Make a nature craft with leaves, acorns, or pinecones.
4) Crunch through fall leaves. We’ll be trying to visit all 10 participating parks on the Derby Park Hop in time to enter the contest.
5) Get cozy by the fire.
6) Pick and carve a pumpkin. Meadowlark Farm Orchard & Cidery is our pick this year. Bonus points for enjoying fresh cider! If you have a competitive streak, be sure to check out the DRC’s pumpkin carving contest Oct. 14.
7) Make a big pot of chili. Extra credit for pairing it with fresh cinnamon rolls. It’s a combination I’ve never been able to get into, but for many Derby alums it’s a sacred pairing, especially this time of the year.
8) Visit a corn maze and get a little bit lost. Bonus points if you wear flannel and/or plaid.
9) Admire the changing leaves. Visiting the Bartlett Arboretum in Belle Plaine, the Dillon Nature Center in Hutchinson, the Great Plains Nature Center in Wichita, or the Chaplin Nature Center near Arkansas City would all make for great foliage viewing.
10) Watch a football game. Go Panthers!
What fall activities are on your bucket list this season?
