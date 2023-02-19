We take pride in being fiscally responsible and transparent at Derby Public Schools, while always also striving to improve and grow. We recently completed our June 30, 2022 audit, completed by an independent certified public accounting firm. I’m extremely proud of the school district’s finance team for delivering a clean audit report.
Our team spent a significant amount of time putting in the work to get everything perfect to ensure our constituents’ money is spent effectively. This yearly audit also ensures compliance with our Derby Public Schools, the state of Kansas and federal guidelines regarding anything financially related. This clearing of compliance signals to all parties, not only locally but nationally, that we are fiscally responsible. We look forward to building on this success for future years to come.
We also were recently recognized by the Government Finance Officers of America (GFOA) with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. We submit our completed audit report to GFOA for an independent review before the determination of this award. Derby Public Schools has earned this distinction since 1983, having now received this award for 38 years in a row. We are one of only 34 organizations in the state to receive this award. Our submission is reviewed against a checklist to determine compliance with generally accepted accounting principles and program policy established by the Special Review Executive Committee from GFOA. We recently submitted our June 30, 2022 audit report in anticipation of receiving award number 39.
We are proud of our transparency when it comes to the district’s financials. For those interested in reading through the audit documents or any of our financial reports, you can find this information on the Derby Public Schools website, www.derbyschools.com, under the Finance Department. If there are ever questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to reach out directly.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.