We take pride in being fiscally responsible and transparent at Derby Public Schools, while always also striving to improve and grow. We recently completed our June 30, 2022 audit, completed by an independent certified public accounting firm. I’m extremely proud of the school district’s finance team for delivering a clean audit report.

Our team spent a significant amount of time putting in the work to get everything perfect to ensure our constituents’ money is spent effectively. This yearly audit also ensures compliance with our Derby Public Schools, the state of Kansas and federal guidelines regarding anything financially related. This clearing of compliance signals to all parties, not only locally but nationally, that we are fiscally responsible. We look forward to building on this success for future years to come.

