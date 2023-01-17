It’s an exciting time in Derby. The community continues to evolve, and I am excited for what 2023 will bring. Here are a few things I look forward to in 2023:
1. Community survey on the Derby Difference Sales Tax. The survey will provide information to develop a ballot question for a public to vote at the end of 2023.
2. Community events. I love the BBQ and the new Third Thursday series. The BBQ will be back and the Third Thursday series will expand to six events.
3. A new K-9 unit for Derby Police. After selecting a dog and going through training, the dog will be put into service around mid-year. The K-9 will be a valuable asset for PD, and I’m sure will be a community favorite.
4. A new section of hike and bike path will be added on south Woodlawn between Chet Smith and Madapalla Court. I love Derby’s extensive path system. Thanks in part to a $200K grant, the city is expanding the system to the south.
5. Continued investment in the Commercial Façade Improvement Program (CFIP) and Neighborhood Maintenance Grant Program. CFIP provides grants along the K-15 corridor to businesses to do signage/ADA/landscaping and other improvements. The maintenance program is an income-based grant program to assist lower-income homeowners in maintaining and reinvesting in their properties. Both programs help maintain property values.
6. STAR Bond District development. The Sandbox recently opened (check it out when you can!) and we will see further design and development for the future phase of the district which will include a hotel, waterpark, crystal lagoon, climbing facility, ziplining, and even an often asked about steakhouse!
7. Continued commercial and residential development. Includes both infill, like the development of the old Pleasantview Elementary into senior housing units, and new construction like the Foxfire housing development on 55th Street. I am excited for Dutch Bros Coffee to open and hope to see new businesses such as Road Runner Mexican Food and First Man Brewery continue to thrive.
8. Improvements at the wastewater treatment plant and progress towards a new city water treatment plant. The wastewater treatment plant is over 30 years old and in need of improvements to meet the demands of Derby’s growth.
2023 will be a busy, productive year. I look forward to engaging with residents and businesses on many of these projects.
