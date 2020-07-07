Usually if a patron were to pass by the Community Room at the Derby Public Library on a Wednesday afternoon in July, they’d see chaos. Teens would be running around with makeup brushes, cameras, and scripts in an attempt to create a short film by the end of summer. But due to the COVID-19 limitations, this season looks very different.
Teens are still running around with scripts, and talking about movie characters and camera lenses, but the conversations are through email. The library has adapted a number of traditional teen programs into a virtual format, including the award-winning filmmaking workshop, Moviecraft.
Mythical Moviecraft: An Online Course is just as active as its traditional counterpart. Eleven teenagers ages 11 to 16 joined the virtual course to tell their stories in an adaptive, creative way.
Their production team name, Cryptic Corporations, is a title that reflects the “mythical” themes they’ll be tackling. Cryptic Corporations intends to produce six short films, each led by one of the teenagers in both a scripting and directorial role.
Other members will support their directors through technical and editorial feedback. Personal cameras such as phones, webcams and the library’s camera equipment are being utilized to create these small but impactful projects.
Our filmmakers are using this platform as an escape into a world of their own making. Mythical Moviecraft’s six films cover themes from dreams and curses to legends and grand journeys. Their stories tackle family dynamics, trust, belief, and reality.
Through the use of email, file sharing, and video chat, the filmmakers have been able to make sincere connections, even in such an isolating time. They’ve talked about favorite films, encouraged ideas, and still are developing a sense of collaboration and teamwork despite the separation.
Derby Public Library’s focus when programming for teens is to enhance that connection through creative expression and exploration. Besides this summer’s Moviecraft Course, teens have been able to participate in a virtual murder mystery, an online writing challenge, weekly Facebook Live discussions, and Zoom games.
While our teen filmmakers can’t physically stroll the red carpet premiere this year, Cryptic Corporations invites the community to tune in on Facebook Live at 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24 for a virtual presentation of their short films.
Even if the process of making these films was different, the product of their creativity is sure to be a mythical experience.
