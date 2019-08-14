The new school year is here and homework looms. Never fear, the Derby Public Library has tools to help make those after-school hours much less painless for both parents and students.
Or maybe you don’t have children in school, but you’ve got a great project car in the garage. Worry not, the library has you covered with the help you might need.
Maybe you’re looking to start a new hobby. Yep, we can help you with that as well.
You finished that book you’ve been wanting to read, but now you’re not sure what to read next and browsing the shelves at the library hasn’t been much help. We have an online resource for that too.
Are you ready to tackle that home improvement project you’ve been putting off because you weren’t sure where to start? The library’s got you covered.
Even if all you want to do is read the morning paper while you drink your coffee, you can do that too.
While there are a lot of answers to these situations in the library, there are also many more resources available to you right from home, or your laptop or your mobile device. That’s especially convenient when you need an answer after library hours. Or when you are covered in paint. Or just can’t figure out what book you want to read next.
Read the Wichita Eagle on your screen, just like it looks in print.
Go to the Home Improvement Reference Center for everything you need to know about home improvement. You can even track projects.
NovelList Plus is an excellent place to go to find a new book. Search by title, author or genre; look for something quirky and funny or moody and brooding. Look up a book you loved and you can get a list of read-alikes.
If you would like to learn a new hobby or if you’re looking for a fresh take on a hobby you already love, the Hobbies and Crafts Reference Center is rich with possibilities including kids crafts, sewing, needlework, gardening and more.
If you’re looking for some help with car repairs, your library card gets you full access to Chilton Library and Auto Repair Source. Is the engine you need help with a lawnmower? Let the Small Engine Repair Center help you out.
You’ll find numerous homework helps in Elementary or Middle & High School Search, History Reference Center, and Literary Reference Center. There’s more help for college students in Learning Express, Explora, and Ebsco Databases, which has scholarly journals among its many offerings.
Thousands of tips, tools and answers are right at your fingertips when you use the Online Learning resources on the library’s website, www.derbylibrary.com. Click on over and check it out!
