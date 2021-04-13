I sometimes wonder how we are already more than a year into this pandemic. Other times, I am surprised we are only a year into this pandemic. Now that there is a dim light at the end of the tunnel as more people get vaccinated, I find myself a little contemplative.
In the early days of the pandemic when everything closed, I thought I would have more time to read and be able to catch up on my ever-growing to-be-read pile of books. After all, I was working from home, and hardly anything was open. I thought wrong.
I found it nearly impossible to concentrate. Here I was, with shelves full of books just waiting to be read, extra time on my hands, and an inability to sit down and lose myself in a story.
As I chatted with co-workers via Zoom, perused my Facebook feed, and consumed the news, I quickly realized I wasn’t alone with this affliction. I wanted so badly to be able to escape into the spectacular worlds I find in books.
Reading has been my escape since I was a child. I was lucky to get one book read in March 2020. I didn’t finish a single book in April 2020. Meanwhile, lists of “pandemic reads” were popping up all over the internet.
I pondered some of the titles on those lists. “Station Eleven,” by Emily St. John Mandel is an imagining of our world after a new strain of flu wipes out more than 90% of the population. It’s one of my favorite books.
Another one of my favorite books, “Year of Wonders” by Geraldine Brooks, is set in a small village during the plague in 1666. Here, this little group of people isolate themselves in hopes of avoiding the illness. They can’t.
This quote from the book speaks profoundly to our shared experience of the past year:
“For if we could be allowed to see the Plague as a thing in Nature merely, we did not have to trouble about some grand celestial design that had to be completed before the disease would abate. We could simply work upon it as a farmer might toil to rid his field of unwanted tare, knowing that when we found the tools and the method and the resolve, we would free ourselves, no matter if we were a village full of sinners or a host of saints.”
Gradually, my concentration improved, and after a few months I was able to concentrate again and get back to reading at a closer-to-my-normal pace. I have some new-to-me books about plagues and pandemics that I look forward to reading.
Want to join me? I’d love to have company in my pandemic reading. Stop into the library, and we’ll offer up some suggestions for you. And remember:
“Being alive is a risk.” – Emily St. John Mandel, “Station Eleven”
