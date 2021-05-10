Technically, Mother’s Day is over. But, it shouldn’t be. Especially because, despite good intentions, bouquets and rubbery pancakes are paltry ways to thank the mothers in our lives.
A 2020 New York Times article stated that although men are more likely to contribute, women still perform an average of 1.5 hours more unpaid domestic labor per day. That is 550 hours per year more cleaning, errands, and childcare. Other studies cited a bigger difference, of 3 hours per day or even more. Additionally, women typically carry the heavy mental load of running a household.
COVID-19 widened disparities in men’s and women’s contributions to the household. For a typical heterosexual couple, mom is not only spending full-time unpaid hours caring for the household, she is doing thousands of hours more work than dad each year, no matter how helpful dad is.
Mother’s Day was added to the calendar about a century ago thanks to Anna Jarvis, who wanted to recognize mothers’ sacrifices, especially in light of the overwhelming number of holidays celebrating men’s accomplishments. The holiday was quickly commercialized and Jarvis regretted what the day had become.
That commercialist extravaganza continues today. What bothers me most is how generic the gift suggestions are: flowers, robes, slippers. The “gifts for mom” section on any e-commerce site is a graveyard of scarves, gloves, and jewelry boxes. Certainly, some women like these gifts, at least once (how many jewelry boxes do you need?), and if you are confident mom loves these things, do not let me stop you. But for many, these things are token appreciation at best.
One wonderful mother in my life expressed it this way: “Here, let me buy you a pair of slippers or a flowery purse so you can work like a slave the next year for free again.”
“Appreciation for me would be hiring a housecleaner sometimes. But, I figure I have a gift card coming like usual.”
Of course, most moms are truly grateful and appreciative of any gesture of love, no matter how token. But, we can do better. This marketing shows just how imperfect and shallow the understanding of what moms need and want is. Instead of a quick fix, why not ask yourself what to do today to truly appreciate your mom. It may be words of appreciation, or to consistently take out the trash without being reminded or complaining. Or, cooking dinner every Friday so she can rely on consistent time to herself. Then, keep asking and answering that question every day, forever. There. Happy Mother’s Day.
