Hi Derby, nice to meet you. I’m a new reporter at the Informer. I started about a month ago – great timing, right?
A little about me: I’m a Wichita State grad, lifelong Wichitan, and hate the New York Yankees. I switched from majoring in English to journalism my sophomore year somewhat on a whim, so reporting is still a relatively new ball game for me, even with a few years under my belt. Through some ups and downs, I’ve loved every second of it.
It’s been interesting diving into my first real reporting job in the midst of a pandemic. I’ve gotten acquainted with sources over the phone and via email and Zoom. I’ve learned about the Derby community from a distance – a safe social distance, mind you. It’s not ideal, but you’ve got to make do with what you’ve got.
That’s something everyone is doing right now: making do with what we’ve got. That includes each of us personally, but extends to local businesses like restaurants, entertainment, and places that you take for granted, like barbers (side note: I never thought I’d feel such a deep longing for a trim).
And it extends to your local newspaper. In the midst of a pandemic that includes, like I mentioned, connecting with sources remotely. It includes making sure we’re letting you know how local businesses are adapting. It includes keeping you updated on all aspects of COVID-19 in Kansas, with localized Derby coverage being our emphasis. And it includes sifting through this dark moment in history to find the light: the people kicking this virus’s butt.
Those people are the teachers finding innovative ways to teach and going out of their way to take care of their students. It’s the restaurants giving back to their community and helping each other out. It’s places like the police department putting on their community cap and doing drive-by birthday celebrations. There are countless stories like that, and we’ve been doing our best to get those stories into our pages.
Those feature stories are one of the main reasons I fell in love with journalism. They have heart and soul and put a face to the facts. So if you know anyone who’d make for a good story, I’m all ears. Call or reach me at 316-670-6852 and andrew@derbyinformer.com.
It’s been nice getting to know you over the last month, Derby. Hopefully we can meet in person sometime soon.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.