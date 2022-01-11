The new year brings with it a full calendar of events at the Derby Public Library and an ever-changing cycle of book recommendations and special notices. The best way to stay in touch with all of the latest information at your local library is to sign up for the monthly e-mail newsletter.
Consistent followers of the newsletter will find it looking fresher in 2022. The library has switched to a new provider, NoveList, who offers advanced resources and more up-to-date technology.
NoveList is a nationwide service that offers readers advisory tools, marketing materials, and website innovations to libraries. Derby Public Library is thrilled to partner with NoveList to access their LibraryAware newsletter software.
For patrons like you, this means a sleeker, better-crafted newsletter with the most accurate information sent right to your inbox each month.
Ashley Pohlenz, Interlibrary Loan and Cataloguing Coordinator and Newsletter Editor, says that “the newsletter has reviews with links to books, information about events like the art shows, kids programming and closures, and there are links to our website and social media.”
In addition to these newsletter updates, the library now has access to NoveList Plus, a database specifically designed to find you the next great read. NoveList Plus maintains lists of materials in all genres and age ranges, monitors series’ releases, and suggests read-alike or listen-alike materials for those seeking a similar story to their favorite book.
NoveList Plus tracks media mentions as well. Books mentioned on popular media outlets such as NPR, CBS This Morning, Good Morning America, and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon are easily located through the curated lists.
Books featuring specific characteristics are also easily locatable with NoveList Plus through lists of geographic, gender, and cultural identity-based materials. Award-winning and professionally reviewed titles are also just a click away.
Any book found through NoveList Plus is directly linked to the library’s catalogue so you can get in line for the next available copy.
To access NoveList Plus, patrons need only visit the library’s website and click “online learning.” To sign up for the library’s improved monthly newsletter, patrons may visit www.derbylibrary.com or ask a librarian during their next visit!
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.