Traditions have the power to conjure lost loved ones, bring people closer together, and mark the passing of time by sharing beliefs through actions. Their presence can be a joy and their absence a deep wound.
My relationship with traditions is mixed. My immediate family had few traditions, and I treasured the ones we had and longed for more. But, I also tend to get bored doing the same thing over and over again. I think what really appealed to me is the sense of belonging that traditions can impart. As I grow older, I also appreciate the way that traditions give us a chance to relive memories, and appreciate the same experiences with a different perspective.
For many, fall and winter are a time steeped in tradition, from carving jack’o’lanterns to passing great grandma’s cranberry sauce to visiting the same tree farm every year. I have already heard friends and family lamenting the latest batch of disappointments courtesy of the pandemic – the canceling of traditions. Particularly, the canceling of cherished holiday traditions.
Some seasonal traditions can still be observed in their original format. Driving around to look at Christmas lights, drinking hot chocolate in front of the fire, decorating everything from a tree to sugar cookies. The traditions that involve people gathering together – and really, most traditions do – are the ones on the chopping block.
Nothing can replace sharing time in person with loved ones. But, I appreciate the pause this gives us to examine traditions and find out what it is that makes them so special to us. What beliefs, values, and customs we really want to be sure we are passing on. Digging down to the “why” behind the tradition makes it easier to find alternatives this year.
It’s also worth asking which traditions are still special and which have become habit. It might be freeing to release some of the expectations around which traditions our families observe. What remains after editing and reflecting will be even more meaningful, and may open our minds to new ways to celebrate old traditions.
