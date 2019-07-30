National Night Out is a crime prevention program that police departments across the nation participate in annually. This program began in 1984 with over two million people participating. By 2016, participation had grown to 38 million in more than 16,000 communities.
The goal of National Night Out is to celebrate the partnership between police and residents to make our communities safer. Residents have the opportunity to voice concerns directly to police officers at the event. Both the police and residents gain a valuable understanding of issues that need to be addressed to reduce crime and improve quality of life. Together they form crime prevention strategies to make neighborhoods safer.
In Derby, we hold National Night Out the first Tuesday of August at Rock River Rapids, 1900 E. James St. This year’s event is August 6 from 6 to 9 p.m. During this time, admission to the water park is free. Our corporate sponsors, Target and Walmart, will provide free hotdogs and ice cream.
I encourage you to bring family and friends as there are many interesting activities for adults and children. Some activities include the Derby Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) displays, displays by Derby Fire & Rescue and McConnell Air Force Base, a bike rodeo and more. You can talk with your beat team officer from Derby Police about things going on in your neighborhood or any questions you may have about barking dogs or getting along with neighbors.
We also hope to have our new Safety Town display at the event. This interactive display will provide children with a new way to learn pedestrian and bicycle safety, how to safely exit and board a school bus, and how to safely cross railroad tracks.
I am confident that events such as National Night Out do indeed make a difference and promote community safety. I look forward to seeing you on August 6 at Rock River Rapids.
