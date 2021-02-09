Mothers of Derby, I see you. I see you stretched thin, burning a candle everywhere it can be burnt (because “both ends” doesn’t cover it anymore). I see you worrying, worrying so much you can’t sleep.
I see you juggling a job and childcare, for whatever the reason; health concerns, availability, remote learning. I see you out of work, juggling bills and worries instead of conference calls. I see you forced to go to a job that puts you in contact with the public, and risks your health, feeling like you have little choice in the matter.
I see you trying to balance impossible worries for your children. Which choice is the least damaging, the best risk? I see you worrying about your medically at-risk friends and family. How do you care for them, when you’re barely able to care for yourself?
I see you putting off your health and well-being to care for others. Prioritizing every day what needs your attention the most, and rarely appearing on that list yourself. I see you even if you feel like things are going well, like you are one of the fortunate ones, and yet the weight of worry and uncertainty still hangs like dense fog.
This has been a difficult time for everyone. But, women, and mothers in particular, still carry a disproportionate burden of childcare and domestic responsibilities in addition to careers. Although this was true before COVID-19, the weight of those responsibilities has only increased. Even in a place like Derby, where most citizens enjoy a life of relative comfort, the pandemic has been heavy.
Months of isolation, worry, lack of time, lack of help, lack of self-care have eroded even the strongest mothers I know. I don’t have a cure, just the grim acceptance that for now, survival is the goal. It’s a tough pill to swallow if you’re used to more, or even if you’re not.
Our partners, children, family, and friends feel the weight of this, too. It can feel like we have no one to lean on. That feeling is lonely. But, you are not alone.
I see you. Your work, your sacrifice, your suffering – all of it is known, and felt by all the other mothers struggling alongside you through this pandemic. I want you to know something. You are strong. You are beautiful. You are resilient. You deserve rest. You deserve kindness – especially from yourself. You deserve appreciation, and I appreciate you. You deserve so much more than you have access to right now. I hope a day comes when you can have more; when you can thrive. For now, all we
can do is keep taking things one day, hour, minute at a time – together.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.