It’s hard to top the joy of unwrapping Christmas presents as a kid.
I’ll never forget what it was like to see the laces of my first football, feel the screen-printed numbers of a jersey or see the Topps logo shine off a brand-new box of trading cards.
There was that inevitable disappointment when you saw nothing but torn wrapping paper in front of you, realizing there were no more presents to open.
In some ways, doesn’t it paint an image of what that morning should be?
There obviously isn’t anything wrong with opening or giving gifts, of course. It can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour or so to sit around the living room and exchange gifts, but for a lot of us, that’s such a small percentage of what occurs on that day.
Whether it’s the reading of the Christmas story, attending a service or going to a party with friends, take a moment and celebrate what has filled the other 364 days of the year. Maybe it’s a time to put down your electronics and play that game you’ve been wanting to break open. Perhaps watch a movie or just reminisce on Christmases of the past.
For our family, it’s the endless games of cards, ruthlessly competitive games of Mario Kart with my dad and brothers. It’s the singing of carols on Christmas Eve with my uncles and aunts and celebrating the birth of our Savior. It’s making a toast before we break open our Pillsbury cinnamon rolls and sparkling cider. It’s all so good.
Whether it be something that you’ve done one year or 30-plus years, every tradition and moment together is worth embracing.
In our home, this will be the first year that we break the tradition of being at my parents on Christmas morning. In some respect, it’s sad to see, but in the bigger picture, I get to experience with my son what my parents saw in me 15-20 years ago.
I can’t wait.
(0) comments
Comment on this story.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.